North West, 6, Outshines Her Mommy Kim Kardashian In A Bold Orange Outfit – See The Fierce Look

If there’s anyone who could steal the spotlight from Kim Kardashian, it’s North West! While Kim rocked yet another latex look, North shone in a furry coat that was brighter than the sun.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was spotted in yet another sizzling Balmain latex outfit when she and North West, 6, accompanied Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and her daughter Penelope Disick, 7, to the Ferdi restaurant in Paris on March 1. Yet, all eyes were on Kim’s daughter. While the Kardashian women have been wearing earth tone-colored outfits, North did her own thing by wearing a fur coat that literally out-shone her mother. North’s entire outfit was more orange than all the Orange groves in Florida. Her furry coat? Orange. Her baggy pants? Orange. Her top and even the accents on her kicks? Orange. All she was missing was an orange wig. Instead, she wore her hair up in two buns.

Before going to Ferdi, Kim and Kourt were seen taking their daughters to Kanye West’s Sunday service. Kim wore what would be the first of three latex Balmain ensembles, wearing a curve-hugging toffee-colored outfit. She then switched into a burgundy version of the look before attending Balmain’s A/W runway presentation. Then she donned the pink outfit – the one that got overshadowed by North’s orange extravaganza — to take Nori to a local fairground before dinner. Kourt also wore latex in the day, donning a dark brown outfit with knee-high leather boots.

North and Penelope ditched the latex – they’re 6 and 7-years-old, after all – and kept it comfortable. Nori wore a black leather pantsuit for her daddy’s religious event, while Penelope rocked a black pantsuit with gold embroidery. Neither look was as eye-catching as North’s orange fiesta, but they were still very chic.

“North is very girly and has every dress and every makeup palette known to mankind,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about North’s fashion personality. “However, she’s also a tomboy and really into nature and the outdoors.” North, the insider says, is “very mature” for her age and is quite helpful with all her younger siblings. “Kim appreciates [it], too. She sees a lot of herself in North.”

Though Kim was busy transforming Paris into her own Balmain latex fashion runway, it appears her mind was on Wyoming. On the same day that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen in her three latex looks, she posted a picture of her and son Saint West, 4, in what looks to be a dune buggy out on Kanye’s compound in Cody, Wyoming. Kim, going “makeup-free,” made a kissy-face for the pic while Saint did his best “Grumpy Kanye West” face. “Wyoming” is all Kim captioned the Instagram post.