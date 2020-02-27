Andi Dorfman Reveals Whether She’d Date Tyler Cameron As Fans Beg Them To Get Together

Will they or won’t they. After months of fans shipping Bachelor Nation friends Andi Dorfman and Tyler Cameron, she’s setting the record straight about whether they’d ever change their relationship status.

Sorry, shippers. Andi Dorfman, 32, is dashing fans’ hopes and making it clear: she and her fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Tyler Cameron, are not dating. Andi revealed in an Instagram Live Q&A that she and Tyler, 26, are just pals. Good ones, but there’s no romantic feelings between them. “I tried [to date him], he wasn’t having it. JUST KIDDING!!! But no, we are just friends,” Andi wrote on Instagram. “I love him; he is literally one of my favorite humans and we have a good banter where we give each other a hard time, but are also supportive of one another without any judgements. Plus, he and @mattjames919 are always putting a smile on my face and making me laugh so hard that I’ve almost gotten a six-pack since meeting them.”

Andi and Tyler have had to dodge relationship rumors since August 2019, when the reality stars were spotted running a marathon together. Not exactly the most romantic venue, but fans had their fingers crossed. Andi denied anything was going on, and shortly afterward, Tyler was actually rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid. After things with Gigi fizzled out, Tyler was spotted multiple times flirting with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. Meanwhile, Andi was rumored to have reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Soules. Andi and Chris who came in third place on her season of The Bachelorette, were spotted having a “flirty” meal together on Chris’ 38th birthday.

“It was clear that Chris especially really took this as a date,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after seeing the two together at Eataly in New York City on November 6. “It seemed like Andi was trying to feel it out as she got a little looser once they decided to order another drink.” The exes apparently made plans to meet up later that night, too!

Chris told HollywoodLife at the iHeart Jingle Ball Tour in LA a month later that while it was “good to see her” after splitting in 2014, “there was nothing romantic” going on between himself and Andi during their birthday dinner.