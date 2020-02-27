Porsha Williams Shades Men Trying To Get Their ‘Girl Back’ & Dennis McKinley Claps Back

Dennis McKinley revealed he ‘feels attacked’ after seeing a cryptic message that ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams shared on Instagram on Feb. 27.

Are they or aren’t they broken up? It’s hard to keep up with Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley‘s constantly evolving romance anymore, and now, they’re throwing us for another loop. On Feb. 27, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to share a very cryptic quote, which said, “[Guys] say anything to get they girl back. ‘I’m gon go get help, I talked to the lady.’ [Man], what lady?”, followed by a bunch of laughing face emojis. To be honest, not all of it is easy to understand, but what we can tell you is that Porsha’s on-again/off-again fiance, Dennis, clapped back with the following message of his own: “I feel attacked”. He also added an emoji with a big nervous smile, so we can’t quite tell if they’re joking around with each other or not.

But what we do know is that Porsha’s still working on trusting him again after he cheated on her. “They’re together, happy and engaged but aren’t wedding planning at the moment,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re just working on becoming as solid as they can again before walking back down that road.”

Before confirming they became engaged again in late 2019, the couple split after Dennis was caught cheating on Porsha. “Porsha and Dennis are keeping their relationship and the ins and outs of it a little more private now that they’ve reconciled but they seem to be doing well,” our insider added. “They just don’t want people prying too much. It’s taken a lot of communication, but she’s really working on trusting him again. It’s been shown a lot on the show, but they’ve been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than she did, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy.”

So maybe Porsha’s way of reconnecting with Dennis is by trolling him on Instagram? Hmm… we’re going to keep our eyes on these two.