Wait, Kourtney Kardashian’s back? Though her daughter vowed to quit their 18-season reality show after feeling ‘under appreciated,’ Kris Jenner reveals that she’s filming again — for this reason.

Kourtney Kardashian is back in front of the camera after months of saying she was done with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and her momager has a simple explanation for her change of heart. Kris Jenner revealed on Ellen that Kourt’s departure from the show was always going to be temporary, actually. “I think she just needed a little bit of a break,” Kris explained on the February 27 episode. “You know how we all hit a tipping point? She hit a wall, and she was frustrated, and she felt under appreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries.”

Kourtney hit her breaking point during KUWTK season 17, when sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian confronted her for not filming as much. “Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim said in a confessional. “So, all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more. Because, if we’re not sharing our lives, then what’s the show?”

The Poosh founder was questioned by a fan after she posted a KUWTK confessional from season 18 on Instagram, confirming that she’s in the upcoming season. She told them that her life is all about “balance” right now, just like her mother said on Ellen. Kris said that Kourt’s love for her family brought her back to the show, too. “We actually all really enjoy doing the show because we get to be together all day. We’re about to start our 19th season, which is filming [right now]. So yeah, I just think she would miss us.”

Kris also addressed Kourtney and Kim’s fight in the explosive season 18 trailer. Kim literally punches her sister! “Actually, I wasn’t there when they had that argument, and I have never seen them really fight like that since they were in high school,” Kris said. She brought up the brutal fight Kim and her siblings got into during one of the early KUWTK seasons. Kim hit Khloe over the head with her purse because she was talking behind her back about her Bentley. No, really. “It took me back to that and made me really sad,” Kris said. “I was like, ‘you guys can’t be fighting with each other; that’s ridiculous. Grow up.’”