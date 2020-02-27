Ariana Grande’s Reaction To Pete Davidson’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Diss Revealed: Why She’s Taking The High Road

Pete Davidson didn’t hold back on his Netflix special when it came to ex Ariana Grande — and she has some thoughts on the latest drama!

Ariana Grande, 26, isn’t letting the comments Pete Davidson, 26, made on his Netflix special get under her skin. “Ariana is unbothered by Pete’s jokes, she’s really not paying attention,” a source close to the singer spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is working on new music so she could easily slip something into a song but as of now it’s not really impacting her so it’s not likely it will make it into her music. Right now she’s in a really good headspace and really isn’t interested in any kind of negativity. She’s enjoying life and focusing on all the great stuff in her life.”

Outside of music, Ariana — who originally got her start acting — has been keeping busy with several other projects. “She’s still on cloud nine over how great her episode of Kidding turned out,” the insider added, referencing her recent appearance on the Showtime series. “Getting to act alongside Jim Carrey [on Kidding], that was literally a dream come true and she’s so proud of how it turned out.”

Another source revealed that the Thank U, Next singer is focused on keeping a positive attitude towards the entire situation. “No one wants to be the butt of the joke but she is taking the high road on everything that Pete has said and she is not going to make a big deal out of it because she honestly thinks he is just doing his job and being funny and telling jokes,” the source revealed. “If this is it then she will be OK with it. If he happens to continue to harp on it and continue to joke on her and talk about it then she will respond but she thinks that as of right now all is OK and she is OK with it all.”

The drama started when Ariana opened up about her ex-fiancee in the Aug. 2019 issue of Vogue. She dubbed their romance-turned-engagement “a distraction,” in addition to being “frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic.” Pete — who has since dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley — clapped back in his Netflix special (with a double dose of humor). “She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have,” he said, referring to his comedy performance. “You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

He then continued, “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh*tting on my ex.”