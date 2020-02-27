See Pic
Ammika Harris Cradles Sleeping Aeko Brown In Cute New Photo: 'Best Feeling In The World'

Ammika Harris is holding the ‘love of her life’ in her arms — her three-month-old son Aeko Brown. The model raved about the joy of motherhood and shared a sweet new pic of her baby boy.

Ammika Harris can’t get enough of baby Aeko Brown, 3 months, who she shares with Chris Brown, 30. The stunning 26-year-old posted a picture of her little bundle of joy to her Instagram stories and it was captured by a fan page dedicated to the newborn. In the pic Aeko is cradled against Ammika’s chest, his eyes are closed but he’s still clutching on to her finger. On top of the picture Ammika wrote: “The best feeling in the world is to hold the love of your life in your arms.”

Chris and Ammika welcomed their first child on Nov. 20, 2019, after on-going speculation that they were expecting. “BABY AEKO”, Chris captioned his first pic of his son on Dec. 13, which was then followed by a super cute snap of big sister Royalty, 5 — his daughter with Nia Guzman — changing diapers!

Although she hid her entire pregnancy, once Aeko arrived Ammika started sharing pictures with her fans. And on Valentine’s Day she even revealed how they had spent the day. “Me and my sweet valentine. we spent our date watching some Korean movies and couple bottles of milk. Super chilled, just how we like it. ( and with some burps and farts here and there),” she wrote.

Ammika is currently in Germany with her family but as HollywoodLife previously reported Chris can’t wait for them to come back to him. “Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will be back in the states soon enough and he can’t wait to hold them again,” a source told HL. “Chris loves them both so much and they are everything to him. He knows they’re doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they’re doing and he loves seeing how much his son is growing up. Chris knows what an amazing mom Ammika is and he’s completely confident that she’s taking amazing care of Aeko while they’re in Germany.”