‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber Wishes Madison Told Him About Saving Herself For Marriage ‘Sooner’

Peter Weber also added that he appreciated Madison Prewett not holding back — and that he didn’t see her comments as an ultimatum.

The Bachelor star Peter Weber, 28, is spilling the tea about that super personal conversation he had with Madison Prewett, 23! Just before the fantasy suite episodes, Madison dropped a bombshell on Peter about not having sex before marriage. “I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” Peter dished in an interview to People magazine at the taping of The Bachelor: Women Tell All. “But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart,” he reasoned.

Peter also added that he was happy that Madison was honest with him, despite it being so far along into the competition. “Do not hold anything back, and if it’s on your heart, I need to know that,” the Los Angeles native continued. “And that’s all that she did. People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that,” he also added.

Madison spilled her truth to Peter on the Feb. 24 episode of The Bachelor. “In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum…but for me, actions speak louder than words,” she told him, explaining that if he had been intimate with other women, she would have to reconsider. “I don’t want this to feel like it’s all about sex, but this is really a big thing right now for us,” Peter replied, admitting he had been intimate with other women on the show. “I don’t know how else to do this. I’ll just be very honest and I won’t give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that.”

“I don’t think Peter knows how much I’m struggling with moving to the next level of the Fantasy Suites and an engagement,” Madison said in a confessional. “That is a really huge, major step. My faith is literally everything to me and I have saved myself for marriage. I can’t keep moving forward and continuing this relationship if I don’t get the clarity and peace and confidence that I need.”