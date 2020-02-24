Watch
‘The Bachelor’: Madison Walks Away From Peter After Giving Him Fantasy Suite Ultimatum

madison peter the bachelor
ABC
Deputy Editor of New York City

In previews for the Feb. 24 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Peter Weber is left in tears after Madison Prewett gives him an ultimatum about being intimate with other women in the fantasy suite.

It’s fantasy suite week on the Feb. 24 episode of The Bachelorwhich may bring some trouble to Peter Weber and Madison Prewett’s relationship. During the Feb. 17 episode, Madison revealed to viewers that she’s a virgin and is saving herself for marriage. She’s been open with Peter about how important her faith is to her, but the specific conversation about intimacy is one they haven’t had yet. Madison pulled Peter aside after the rose ceremony to seemingly have this chat, but we won’t get to see exactly what they talked about until the next episode airs.

Clearly, whatever was said in the conversation wasn’t a deal breaker, because previews from the Feb. 24 episode show Peter and Madison at the table during the nighttime portion of their fantasy suite date. “I wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement if you have slept with the other women,” Madison tells Peter, to which he responds, “I have been intimate. I can’t lie to you about that.” At that point, Madison can be seen getting up and walking away from the table, while Peter wipes tears away from his eyes.

Meanwhile, there’s a major fantasy suite first during this season, as all the women — Madison, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller — are staying in the SAME hotel suite throughout the week (normally, at this point in the show, they stay in separate rooms and only see each other during rose ceremonies). Another preview for the episode shows the ladies meeting up in the room, and there’s clearly some awkward tension.

There’s a lot that still has to play out on this season of The Bachelor, and this episode is gearing up to be quite an exciting one! The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The fantasy suite dates will be followed by the Women Tell All special on March 2, as well as the finale the following week.