Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most stylish couple ever! The duo were spotted twinning in orange while arriving home in NYC.

Nick Jonas, 27, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, bring their fashion A-game no matter what they’re doing! The globetrotting couple were seen showing off their cool street style in matching orange outfits on Wednesday, Feb. 26 outside of their swanky New York City pad. Priyanka opted for a cozy creamsicle colored turtleneck and a wide leg quilted white pant, keeping warm with a smart black beanie! She added to her her ’70s inspired look with a block cream leather bootie and her trademark black sunglasses as she held onto a pretty blush gift bag. We were also obsessed with her super on-trend Fendi bomber jacket — thrown over her arm — and luxe crossbody Valentino rock stud bag. Speaking of Fendi, the Italian label is everywhere right now, and some of our favorite celebs just can’t get enough.

For his part, Nick was laid back and casual with his look, rocking a gray sweatshirt that read “Palace” with a bright orange hood. The Jonas Brother member also kept the ’70s vibes going with a skinny pair of Adidas three-stripe track pants — a go-to for athletes of the era — and a fresh white sneaker! Though a New Jersey native, Nick showed off his NY pride with a unique brown corduroy Yankees hat, accessorizing with a bold copper watch and black leather back pack. Seriously, these two are owning Instagram when it comes to couples’ fashion!

Priyanka and Nick have been jet setting as of late, as Nick has been on tour with brothers Kevin, 32, and Joe, 30, around Europe. The couple turned heads as they hit the streets of Milan looking like absolute models on Feb. 18, particularly Priyanka! The former Quantico star opted for a sexy mini dress that featured Bela Lugosi‘s portrayal of Dracula — designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino’s resort 2020 collection — along with a killer pair of knee-high leather boots. Nick held onto his leading lady’s hand as they made their way through the picturesque Italian streets — how adorable.

The couple were also spotted having a romantic Valentine’s lunch on Feb. 14, once again killing it with the fashion. Priyanka stunned in a polka dot jumpsuit and luxe cream coat — giving us some serious J.Lo Maid in Manhattan vibes — while Nick sported a blue camo sweater, black puffy vest and sunglasses.