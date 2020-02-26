Chris Brown & Rihanna: Why He Didn’t Reach Out To Her On 32nd Birthday After Leaving Her Flirty Comments

Chris Brown didn’t reach out to his ex-girlfriend Rihanna for her 32nd birthday even though he’s publicly flirted with her over the past couple of months. Here’s why.

“Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna on her birthday for the simple fact that the day is about her, plain and simple,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY on Wednesday, February 26. “Chris is really happy just doing his own thing and is focused on his kids, Ammika (Harris), and his career at the moment. Chris is in a really good place in his life right now and he’s sure Rihanna is too. They’re living separate lives and it is what it is.” The “Run It” singer’s world changed once again when he and Ammika, 26, welcomed their first child together in November 2019. They’ve put their baby boy Aeko on display several times on social media since announcing his birth shortly before the New Year began.

Another HollywoodLife insider dove further into the relationship between Chris & RiRI today as it compares to why she didn’t hear from him on her birthday on February 20. “Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna for her birthday, and that is OK. Chris didn’t feel obligated to and Rihanna didn’t expect birthday wishes from him. If they are in the same room, they will be cool and friendly with each other but they aren’t going to be in frequent contact and are not in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is just not the relationship and friendship they have anymore.”

The source continued, “They both hope each other are doing well but they both have a million other things going on in their own lives and are in no way always thinking about each other. It’s just the way it is.” Rihanna didn’t appear to have a care in the world on her actual birthday as she partied hard with her pals in Mexico.

Eyebrows were raised last year when Chris left quite the flirty comment for his ex on social media. Rihanna posted a pic of her modeling lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line where she flaunted her amazing butt. “I wanna be the lamp,” he commented, referring to the lamp lying next to his former flame on the bed.