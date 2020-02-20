Celebrating her birthday in style! Rihanna appeared to have a blast with her friends in Mexico, as she blew out her birthday candles on her tiered cake in the tropical location.

32 looks great on Rihanna and she knows it! The “Needed Me” singer, who turns 32 on Feb. 20, celebrated the occasion with close friends in the tropical location of Mexico and appeared to have a ball. During her birthday festivities, Rihanna’s pals began singing “Happy Birthday” to the recording artist and mogul, as she made her way to her tiered birthday cake with number “32” candles atop the delicious confection. Before blowing out her candles, Rihanna twerked while looking on at her guests as they cheered her on. Finally, the singer took a deep breath and blew out the candles to dig into the scrumptious treat, all of which you can see in the video here.

While we’re sure Rihanna is getting some amazing gifts from friends and family for her birthday, she’s even working on a gift for her fans! As fans have continued to ask her when she would be releasing her ninth studio album, Rihanna hinted that something was coming on Feb. 13. Taking to her Instagram story, the “Umbrella” singer shared an image with the caption “gang. back in the STU,” over a sound board with the phrase “The Neptunes” written in green light. The Neptunes just so happens to be the joint name for music producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo! So, yes, at long last fans know that Riri is finally back to making some new tunes.

While Rihanna is busy working on her next hit and celebrating her birthday, this is also the first time in two years that she will be celebrating as a newly single woman. Rihanna and her old flame, Hassan Jameel, called it quits in January after roughly two years together, and since then, Rihanna has been moving forward with her head held high. “Rihanna is perfectly happy doing her own thing,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife around Valentine’s Day. “Rihanna doesn’t need a man to be happy. She’s been having fun since the breakup, going out and just having a good time.”

And that good time has continued all the way to Mexico for her birthday! Clearly, a breakup isn’t getting this powerful woman down, at all. Rihanna has had so much to celebrate recently, including an incredible showing at the December 2019 British Fashion Awards in London and the major success of her Savage X Fenty line. A birthday and working on new music is truly the icing on the cake for this artist!