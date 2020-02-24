Jake Paul Deletes Zayn Malik Diss Tweet & Admits ‘Someone Needs To Take My Phone When I’m Drunk’

Internet rule No. 1: never drink and tweet. Jake Paul learned this lesson the hard way after going after ‘little guy’ Zayn Malik, and the YouTuber admitted he’s an ‘idiot’ who shouldn’t be left alone with his phone.

“Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am an f-cking idiot,” Jake Paul, ironically, tweeted on Feb. 23, hours after his social media clash with Gigi Hadid, 24, over Zayn Malik, 27. That was all the YouTube sensation said on the matter, and it appears Jake, 23, is using Jamie Foxx’s “Blame It” to explain going after the former One Direction member. It seems that Jake had a little too much to drink, and he’s blaming it “on the alcohol” for why he tweeted a bizarre message towards Zayn. “Almost had to clap up Zane (sic) from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f-ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.”

“Zane (sic) ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahahaha,” Jake added, once again misspelling Zayn’s name. While it’s unsure if Zayn was reading Jake’s Tweet, Gigi certainly was. Zayn’s on-again/off-again/currently on-again girlfriend responded to Jake with such severity, it might inspire Paul to go sober for the rest of the year. “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies? Home along with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

Jake seemingly responded to this by tweeting, “Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f-ck out ‘you wanna test me mate’ lol I feel bad for childhood stars.” Jake also seemed to feel bad about tweeting this. He would delete both tweets before offering his explanation/non-apology.

It seemed that the drama between Jake and Gigi got a little too real, unlike the drama involving his brother Logan Paul and Jake’s wife, Tana Mongeau. Logan and Tana were seen cuddling and kissing during a lunch date in Beverly Hills on Feb. 17. The photos seemed to get under Jake’s skin, and he interrupted the Feb. 18 episode of the Impaulsive podcast to demand answers. “Dude, why’d you hook up with my wife?” Jake asked Logan. While waiting for a response, Jake walked out.

“He’s actually pissed off, dude,” cohost Ryan Garcia said, and Logan said that his heart was “racing” from the encounter. Tana and Jake, who were married in July 2019, announced at the start of 2020 that they were “taking a break” from their relationship. Was this a way for Tana to switch one Paul brother for the other? Nope. Logan admitted that this was done all for the views – and to prank his brother. “

“We go to Beverly Hills or somewhere, and we hold hands, maybe like a cheat kiss, we keep it light,” he explained in the video titled “Dating My Brother’s Ex-Wife.” “Maybe, one paparazzi pic is snapped, there’s a couple tabloids. The window of believability will be 24 hours.” When Logan admitted that he hadn’t involved Jake in on the gag, Tana added, “Well, I think the fun of it is Jake getting pranked, right?”