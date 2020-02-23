Watch
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Gets Caught In The Rain With Dad Alexis In Cute Video

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

This is the most adorable thing you will see all day! Serena Williams’ daughter got caught in the rain with her dad Alexis and the video is too cute.

Serena Williams, 38, has the most adorable mini-me! Her two-year-old daughter, Olympia, is way too cute, and her little personality has started to show! In a video posted by her dad Alexis Ohanian, 36, to Instagram on Feb. 22, the pair get caught in a rain storm while picking mangos. In the clip, which he captioned, “Grateful for sun-showers & baby mangos with Jr”, the toddler is wearing a yellow tutu with a tulle skirt, pink crocs, and her hair in two high buns. As it starts to rain she yells “Papa!” to which her dad replies, from behind the camera, “it’s only raining a little bit.” After a few more seconds go by, showing Olympia playing on her pink, purple and blue unicorn wagon, Alexis finally concedes, “Okay now it’s raining a lot. Let’s go, let’s get out of here.” The youngster doesn’t need to be told twice as she sprints in the opposite direction, proving she definitely has some of her mom’s athletic talent! Her dad then yells, “What about the wagon?” and little Olympia comes running back. Too cute!

Alexis is SUCH a proud dad, and it’s clear he and Serena make a strong team when it comes to parenting their young daughter. But just like the rest of us, they have their ups and downs. Earlier in the week, Serena opened up in a candid Instagram post about the struggles of being a working mom. “I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy,” she captioned the Feb. 21 snap, which shows the sporting legend snuggling her two-year-old daughter Olympia, in a car. Serena is totally fresh-faced, wearing a red top, black puffer jacket and silver drop earrings, as she sits in the backseat with her daughter who is snuggled in her mom’s arms, wearing a cream puffer jacket. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going,” Serena continued. “I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”

Serena has always made a point to emphasize how meaningful and important her role as a mother, and her career as a tennis player is to her, and she balances both with total humility and grace! The Grand Slam champion often gushes about her sweet girl during post-match interviews, and is always sharing adorable snaps with her fans and followers on social media. She’s even been able to nab a few moments of Olympia that the toddler doesn’t even know about! While Olympia was vigorously cleaning windows on Dec. 23, Serena took footage of the sweet girl at her chores while music from Cinderella played in the background. Too cute!

Serena shared another candid snap on Jan. 5 when the pair were on vacation in the Maldives. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo were captured walking down a tropical pier together. Serena watched on as Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., teetered on the edge of one of steps as they took their stroll, with both sporting white, cape-like cover-ups that made them both look like superheroes! Naturally, she captioned the pic, “Superheroes only” before tagging her daughter’s own Instagram account. We can’t get enough of this adorable family!