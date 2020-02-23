Russell Wilson Holds His Daughter Sienna, 2, Up By The Legs During Adorable Workout Session

Russell Wilson shared a sweet bonding moment with his daughter Sienna at the gym that made his wife & her mother Ciara smile!

It doesn’t get any cuter than this! Russell Wilson, 30, posted a super sweet video with his 2-year-old daughter Sienna on Instagram on Saturday, February 22, and its almost too adorable to witness. Sienna jumped in between his massive legs while he pumped iron on a workout machine where she even helped him out a bit by counting from 1-10! The little one dressed in the most precious of ways for her time at the gym in a long-sleeved white shirt, pink sweatpants and flip flops while her doting daddy came workout ready in a black and white Nike t-shirt, grey shorts, and sneakers. So who was the one filming while their father/daughter moment was taking place? It was none other than Sienna’s mommy and Russell’s wife Ciara! The 35-year-old could be heard giggling in the background of the footage and also left a sweet comment about it on IG. “Precious moments like these make my heart smile,” she wrote next to a heart emoji.

Don’t forget about me! Ciara’s son Future, 5 (who she shares with her ex with the same name) also had his very own special memory happen with his stepdad Russell recently. The Seattle Seahawks star treated Future to some golf lessons where they dressed similarly during their big outing. Future impressed all of social media as well when he hit the golf ball like a pro shortly before Russell did the same.

Ciara and Russell, who are currently expecting their second child together, have also been enjoying a lot of romantic nights together outside of their time with Sienna and Future. He cradled her baby bump at an Oscars after-party on Sunday, February 9, where the “Goodies” singer dazzled in a super sexy sheer dress.

Her growing baby bump was also on display when the two hit up the NFL Honors ceremony in Miami shortly before the Super Bowl on Saturday, February 1. Ciara stunned in a sparkly dress while her hubby, who cuts a handsome figure at every event he pops up at, looked debonair in a fitted tuxedo.