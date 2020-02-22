Brad Pitt’s Reaction To Donald Trump’s Diss & Whether He’ll Get Into Feud With POTUS Revealed

Brad Pitt is sticking to his guns when it comes to his comments about Donald Trump — whether the President likes it or not!

Brad Pitt, 56, has actively taken a political stance lately — but isn’t backing down, despite Donald Trump‘s shade! “Brad doesn’t regret anything he has said in his acceptance speeches and is paying little attention to what the President said about him, there is no reason to fuel the fire by reacting,” a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that he has no plans to escalate the situation. “Brad is not going to go down a route where he is going to be petty and get himself involved in a feud that would go absolutely nowhere. People talk about Brad for a lot of things and he bounces it off and in this case with the President he is going to do the same thing,” the source continues.

Upon accepting his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday, Feb. 9, Brad made a clear reference to Trump’s impeachment trial. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he quipped on stage, holding his first-ever performance Oscar for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing,” he continued, referencing Once‘s famed director.

As always, it didn’t take long for Donald to respond to Brad’s comments. “How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Donald began at a rally in Colorado on Feb. 20. “And then you have Brad Pitt! I was never a fan of his. He got up and said little wiseguy statements…he’s a little wiseguy,” Donald continued, as fans began to audibly boo. Donald’s Oscar shade didn’t stop there, however, as he also revealed that he wasn’t a fan of Best Picture winner Parasite. “And the winner is — a movie from South Korea. What the h*** was that all about?” Trump went on. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea because of trade, and we’re giving them picture of the year?”

Brad kept the rest of his speech short and sweet, and included an on-stage shout out to his six kids with ex Angelina Jolie, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. “[This] is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you,” Brad said on stage at the Dolby Theatre as he held up the award. The kids reportedly loved their mention and were so proud of their dad for his big win!