Kourtney Kardashian Cooks In Sparkly Green Backless Gown & Shows Off Her Famous Curves — Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is the most glamorous cook ever. She donned a glittering backless green evening gown to make tea in her kitchen.

Yowza! Kourtney Kardashian pulled out all the stops to brew tea in her kitchen. The 40-year-old wore a backless glittering green evening gown while posing for two Instagram pics she shared on Feb. 21. In the first pic, her entire bare backside is showing, and the dress is cut so low that the top of her derriere crack is visible. She’s seen turning on a knob on her stove, while a tall silver pan sits on one of the burners. Kourt gazes over her shoulder with a sultry look on her face, which is has a glam makeup job.

In the next photo she’s seen from a side angle, and the dress is just as sexy in the front. The sparkly fabric only goes up a small part of the frock’s midsection, so Kourt’s enviable toned abs are on full display. This time she’s stirring the pot, while a cup of tea is seen on the counter. “Cookin’ up positivi-tea,” she captioned the photos. It’s pretty brave of her to be in front of a hot stove with that much bare flesh on display. 

It’s likely that the cooking set up was all for show though, as the gorgeous gown is one of a kind and she would never want to get a stain on it. When a fan asked in the comments where she got the dress, Kourt responded that it is “from the Roberto Cavalli museum in Florence it’s a piece of art ✨💚.” Hah, no one would dare try to actually cook in a museum piece of fashion.

cookin’ up positivi-tea

Fans went wild for the pics in the comments section. User davejuan told her, “@kourtneykardash don’t think you need anymore heat wearing that dress 👗🔥🔥🔥,” while fan hana gushed, “Is she getting perfect by the second or what ?!?! 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” User kay joked, “I’ll need to get this recipe,” and Kourt’s Poosh Instagram account added “LOVE this Apple tea!”