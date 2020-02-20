Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Thirsty Thursday With Hot New Bikini Pic 5 Weeks After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens is flaunting her amazing bikini body just for the fun of it. She shared a pic in a black two piece, just over a month since her split from Austin Butler.

Any day of the week is good for sharing a sexy bikini photo. Vanessa Hudgens decided Thursdays are the perfect time to gift her fans with an Instagram pic showing off her toned and tight body. The 31-year-old actress is seen posing on a wood deck of a Hollywood Hills home with the high rises of Century City in the distance. She’s wearing a black bikini with high-waisted bottoms. Her incredible abs are on display as she arches her back and her long, black waves of hair cascade downwards.

“Thursday’s. Am I right 😉,” Vanessa captioned the pic. It seems to be one she had in her phone already, as it was bright and sunny in the photo she shared on Feb. 20, while L.A. had overcast skies and chillier temps for a bikini sesh. Her celebrity fans were all for V sharing the pic, as Modern Family star and close pal Sarah Hyland commented, “Well you’re NOT WRONG!!! Close friend, actress Alexandra Shipp wrote, “Daaaaaamn bawdy 🔥” in the comments.

It’s been just five weeks since news broke that Vanessa and her boyfriend of nine years Austin Butler, 28, had split up. But the Bad Boys For Life actress seems to be moving along quite nicely. Just one week after their breakup was revealed, Vanessa was photographed in Brooklyn having a romantic Italian dinner date with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, 24. The following night she hit up Madison Square Garden to cheer on Kyle as the Lakers took on the New York Knicks.

Vanessa celebrated her first Valentine’s Day without Austin by hosting a Galentine’s Day party at her house. She shared Instagram pics and videos, including doing a sexy fun dance with pal Alexandra. She captioned it, “Now this is what I call a galentines day lol @alexandrashipppp. Vanessa also showed a photo of three huge and delicious looking pizzas on a table, surrounded by flowers and candlelight. “This is what I call a love day,” she wrote next to it.