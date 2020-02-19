Beach day! Olivia Culpo looked positively incredible before soaking up the sun at the beach, showing off her toned core in a series of new images she shared to her Instagram account.

Olivia Culpo looked fierce and fit in a series of new photos she posted to her personal Instagram account on Feb. 18. The former pageant queen, 27, looked poised for a relaxing day at the beach, sporting an incredible ensemble which featured pieces by Versace and Devon Windsor swimwear. Olivia’s fit figure was on full display in the image, as she showed off her toned core in the sheer, high-waisted skirt and patterned swimsuit top. Toting a Bottega Veneta bag, Olivia captioned the four tropical images, “Let’s go to the beach!” Of course, prior to her beach day excursion, Olivia was flaunting her incredibly fit figure!

On Jan. 30, Olivia was spotted out to dinner in Miami and fashioned a similarly sexy look. Olivia’s slim frame was on full display in her Georges Hobeika outfit, which featured a skintight, long-sleeve yellow crop top and a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt. The bright yellow top was incredibly eye catching, and complimented her glittering skirt perfectly. Adding to the phenomenal, fashionable look, Olivia’s skirt featured a thigh-high slit that put her long, toned legs front and center as she stepped out for date night with her beau, 23-year-old Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The couple has been going strong since their relationship went public in Oct. 2019, when it was reported that they had been dating for “several months.” Since then, Olivia has shown off her love at a slew of public occasions and even shared just why Christian is such a good fit for her personality. “I would say with him, we just really complement one another,” Olivia shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Feb. 13 at the Stella Heartois Experience, sponsored by Stella Artois and Bumble in Los Angeles. “He and I have a lot of the same interests. Very family oriented, and definitely we bring out the best in each other.”

Whether she’s out and about with her love, or enjoying a day at the beach, Olivia is always putting her best (fashion) foot forward. Her pre-beach pictures were truly stunning and during this chilly winter, a break to take in the sun is exactly what Olivia needed. We cannot wait to see what she shares with her legions of followers and fans in the future!