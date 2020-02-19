Watch
Hollywood Life

Stormi Webster, 2, Gets Sassy When Mom Kylie Jenner Tries To Take Her Earrings Off: ‘No’ — Watch

stormi kylie jenner
REX/Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner enjoys the day with her adorable daughter Stormy wearing matching denim ruffled dresses by TLZ L'FEMME in Portofino with family. Birthday girl Kylie and Stormy take in the sights with daddy Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The gang arrive at shore via a dinghy ride and strolled through the coastal town of Portofino and turned a few heads with a variety of striking outfits as they go shopping all looking rather glammed up on their Italian break. *Shot on 08/12/19* Pictured: Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Makeup Mogul, Kylie Jenner and her rapper Boyfriend Travis Scott are spotted with their daughter Stormi while they enjoy lunch in Nerano, ahead of Kylie's 22nd birthday.Pictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Stormi Webster showed off her feisty personality when her mom, Kylie Jenner, tried to take off the two-year-old’s hoop earrings in a new clip from Kylie’s Instagram story!

Even Kylie Jenner isn’t safe from the terrible twos! In a new clip she posted to her Instagram story on Feb. 18, the Lip Kit mogul, 22, captured her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, getting a bit sassy when Kylie wanted to take off Stormi’s hoop earrings. The adorable clip featured Stormi with a fun filter featuring butterflies over her forehead. With her hair done up into top knots on either side of the crown of her head, Stormi sported a pair of hoop earrings that had her name written in them! “Can I take those earrings, please?” Kylie asked her daughter. “No,” was the quick and brazen response Stormi gave, pouting her lips as her mom recoiled her hand. “What have I started,” Kylie captioned the video. And it was, of course, Kylie who was the reason her daughter was so into her new accessory!

On the same day, Kylie shared a slew of images in a carousel post to her Instagram page featuring Stormi rocking the custom made hoop earrings! Stormi looked like a pint-sized fashionista wearing the earrings. She even admired her reflection in the side of a clean car, which Kylie couldn’t help but share with her followers. The other images featured Stormi smiling and taking in the California sun while her doting mom continued to snap pictures. The final image, though, was definitely the sweetest. It featured Stormi’s profile and a perfect glimpse of one of her earrings with her name written in near cursive font. So cute!

But for fans who have been following the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her daughter, this is nothing new for the pair! In fact, Stormi’s become the main attraction of Kylie’s Instagram account, as she continues to chronicle how much her toddler is growing. In her Feb. 17 Instagram story, Kylie showed off just how quickly her daughter is learning by featuring her counting skills! In the adorable clip, Kylie and Stormi held hands while they walked down the stairs. All the while, Stormi was counting with each new step! By the time she got to nine, however, Stormi went all the way to 20! Clearly, she’s nearly there when it comes to her counting.

Whether it’s showing how much Stormi has grown or introducing new, candid moments between mother and daughter, Kylie makes Stormi her number one priority. Since Stormi turned two on Feb. 1, this dynamic duo has been taking the world by storm! Regardless of what it is that Kylie shares next, fans cannot wait to see the next endearing moment between Kylie and Stormi!