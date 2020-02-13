Billie Lourd, Tiffany Haddish & More Stars Reveal Their Plans For Romance This Valentine’s Day

Stars like Billie Lourd, Tiffany Haddish, and Ally Brooke reveal how they’re celebrating Valentine’s Day 2020 in EXCLUSIVE interviews with HollywoodLife!

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and celebrities already have their plans in place for the most romantic day of the year. Whether it’s celebrating with friends, sharing the night with their sweetheart — or just working through it like any other day, stars like Billie Lourd, Tiffany Haddish, and Dinah Jane told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how they’re spending the holiday. For example, the ladies of Fifth Harmony are focusing on themselves and their friends, rather than boys! “Okay, I have many special someones actually…. I have a lot. I’m just kidding, it really is my fanbase! They’re my loves,” Ally Brooke dished.

“And my two cats who are my world! So on Valentine’s Day I am going to stuff my face with pasta, pasta, pasta! Bread and wine and chocolate, you’ve got to have chocolate lava cake or chocolate mousse. The “Low Key” singer, 26, said that she’s all for celebrating Galentine’s Day, too. “Go out and celebrate and have fun… my advice [is] that you will have your person one day and you should give love to yourself. Go celebrate your girl friends or your guy friends!” Dinah Jane Hansen, 22, is going to be celebrating her new single, “Missed a Spot”, which drops on Valentine’s Day. She explained that she’s not really “a Valentine’s Day girl,” but “if you are feeling generous and you want to just show me some love, drop some chocolates to my house.” Will do!

A common theme among the celebrities we talked to is actually skipping the V-Day festivities to work, but nobody seemed too distraught by it. Like Tiffany Haddish, 40, shared at the 2020 Oscars: “I’m going to make some money that day. Hello!” WWE superstar Roman Reigns, 34, isn’t going to be home to celebrate with his wife, Galina Becker, he said, but they’re still going to make sure they celebrate. “We will have to adjust it,” he explained. “So whether it is a day earlier or a day later, we will get some food and a nice night out. Maybe an adult night if possible.”

Last year, Billie Lourd, 27, and her boyfriend, Austen Rydell, 27, were off in Norway seeing the Northern Lights during Valentine’s Day. This year, the couple may go on another vacation together, the American Horror Story actress told us at the 2020 Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards: “I think we’re going on a road trip, just keeping it classy.” It’s no surprise that stars from The Bachelor are getting ultra romantic for the holiday. Ashley Iaconneti, 31, and Jared Haibon, 31, are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, and they’re going all out, she told us at a Bachelor viewing party in early February. “Our Valentine’s Day date is going to be in Tahoe with Ben Higgins and his girlfriend, Jessica [Clarke], and Dean Unglert and his girlfriend, Caelynn [Miller-Keyes]. So we are doing a triple [date],” she said.”

Superstore star Lauren Ash, 37, hands down has the best plans out of everyone we interviewed. “I might be at work all day and then if you work for 13 hours, 14 hours, you know what my dream is going to be? Cheesecake Factory and chill. That’s what I want. I want to go to Cheesecake Factory, I want to get some pretzel bites, and then I want to go home and watch Luther,” she told us at the Artios Awards. SAME.