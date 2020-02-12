Galentine’s Day – 30+ Gifts For Your BFF That She Will Be Sure To Love

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away & if you’re celebrating with your girlfriends, we have got you covered on the cutest gifts that any BFF will love!

What’s better than spending Valentine’s Day than with your best friends? If you’re having a Galentine’s Day with your BFFs this year, you’re in luck because we rounded up a ton of gifts that your friends will be sure to love!

A great gift that’s both super cute and practical is definitely the Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original-Rise Thongs 3-Pack Gift Box. This set of three thongs comes in an adorable heart-shaped gift box that you can either gift your friend or keep for yourself. Another amazing gift is definitely the Kitsch x To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Scrunchie Set. Any friend who loves the hit Netflix film, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before will be obsessed with this sequin and furry scrunchie set!

Another gift related to the hit Netflix movie is the Kaja Netflix To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You Set based on the sequel to the film. The gift set trio features a Kaja Cheeky Stamp, Heart Melter Lip Gloss Stick, and Moon Crystal, all of which give you a gorgeous face of glam in minutes.

The Bath & Body Works Candy Hearts 3-Wick Candle is a great option if you’re going to a friend’s house because the delicious candle has scents of cotton candy sugar, raspberries, and essential oils, plus the jar is so cute, you’ll want to keep it after.

No matter what type of gift you’re looking for, there are so many amazing options on our list, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!