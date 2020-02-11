30+ Valentine’s Day & Galentine’s Day Cocktails To Enjoy With The People You Love

Whether you’re sipping with your galentines, or enjoying a drink with your love, you are surely going to LOVE these Valentine’s Day cocktails!

Very Berry by Shawn Chen by RedFarm

3 oz Chenin Blanc white wine

.75 oz ITALICUS Rosolio Di Bergamotto

3 dashes white wine vinegar

1 blackberry

2 raspberries

In a shaking tin, lightly muddle blackberry and raspberries. Add ITALICUS, white wine and ice. Shake and double-strain into a wine glass. Garnish with a skewered blackberry.

Rosé Is My Jam

1 TBSP Raspberry Jam

½ oz Simply Syrup

1 oz Hibiscus Tea, steeped and cooled

4oz Chandon Rosé

Add jam, tea and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker and shake. Strain mixture into a flute, coupe or wine glass. Top with Chandon Rosé. Garnish with fresh raspberries for an extra treat!

The Geisha from Katsuya South Beach

1 oz Gin

2 oz Champagne

.5 oz Strawberry Puree

.5 oz Fresh Lemon

.5 oz Simple

Pink Pleasure ADDiKT Modern Kitchen at the W Hotel Miami

2 Strawberries

5 Basil Leaves

1/2 oz Agave

3/4oz Lemon

1/2 oz St. Germain

1 3/4oz Tito’s

Pink Lady from Seawell Fish N’ Oyster

1.25 oz Death’s Door Gin

.75 oz Laird’s Applejack

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Grenadine

1 egg white

Dry shake all ingredients, wet shake. Double strain into martini glass. Express lemon over the top and garnish with a skewered cherry.

Sieste from Le Zoo in Miami, FL

1 1/2 oz Milagro Tequila

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Campari

.5 oz Lime Juice

Build in a shaker filled with ice, shake until chilled. Strained into a coupe glass with a half black salt lava rim.

Gin & Juice from Drift at 1 Hotel South Beach

1.5 oz Bombay gin

¾ oz grapefruit juice

¾ oz rose syrup

2 oz champagne

Top off with Bergamot foam

Garnish with dehydrated grapefruit wheel

Passionate Rum Punch from Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami, FL

2 oz light rum

2 oz passion fruit puree

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

Top it of with Prosecco( + or -) 2 oz

Jasmine Margarita from S Bar at SLS Brickell

2oz. Volcan Blanco Tequila

1oz. Lime juice

.75oz. Jasmine Green Tea Grenadine

2 dash Bittercube Orange Bitters

Combine all ingredients. Shake well & strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with orange half wheel and lime wheel.

Ketel One Vodka’s Hibiscus Cooler

1.5 oz Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

1.5 oz Strong Hibiscus Tea

.5 oz Orange Liqueur

.75 oz Cinnamon Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Drop Vanilla Extract

1 Dash Peychaud Bitters

1 Dash Burlesque Bitters

Garnish with Star Anise and Hibiscus Salt

Combine all ingredients in a shaker over ice and shake well. Fill a rocks glass with ice and strain contents of shaker into glass. Garnish with star anise and hibiscus salt to serve.

Meiomi Rosé

Delicately pink in color and delightfully dry with vibrant acidity. With aromas of watermelon, orange peel, and subtle hints of rose petal on the nose, the palate offers lush flavors of stone fruit and strawberry with a cool minerality on the finish.

KOM & GET IT by Kombrewcha

3 oz Kombrewcha Berry Hibiscus

1½ oz Tequila

1 oz Triple Sec

½ oz Fresh Lime

1 Dash of Orange Bitters (opt.)

Kom & Get It, pero like a margarita fit for the flyest mamacita’s. Add tequila, triple sec, fresh lime and a dash of orange bitters into a martini shaker, and give it a swirl. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice and top with Kombrewcha Berry Hibiscus. Garnish with Lime Wheel & Raspberry.

Stella Artois Cidre Margarita

Stella Cidre

100% Agave Silver Tequila

Fresh Lime Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

Salt

Lime Wedge For Garnish

Add lime + orange juice to a shaker. Add Stella Cidre to shaker. Add Tequila to shaker. Shake all three ingredients. Rim a tumbler with lime juice and salt. Pour shaken ingredients into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime and savor margarita bliss.

Rose-Berry T&T

1.25oz Tanqueray No. TEN

.5oz Raspberry Syrup

Tonic Water (to top)

Add ice to glass with Tanqueray No. TEN and raspberry syrup. Top with tonic. Place floral garnish through center of raspberry and place to rim of glass using cocktail pick.

Blood Orange Sour from The Tavern by WS

Basil Hayden Bourbon shaken with Campari

Blood orange

Lemon

Demerara

Egg white

Served straight up.

Midnight Magic Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta

0.5 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice

0.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label

0.25 oz Amaretto

0.25 oz Amaro

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1 Egg White

In a small mixing tin add Egg White, Lemon Juice, Amaro, Amaretto, Johnnie Walker Black Label, and Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice in that order. Cover with large shaker tin and dry shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Open tin and add ice to the top of the small tin. Cover with large shaker tin and shake vigorously for 7-10 seconds. Strain over a chilled coupe. Gently squeeze a lemon peel making sure the skin of the lemon peel is facing towards and atop the cocktail so as to express the zest over the cocktail and insert the expressed lemon peel. Enjoy!

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Martini

1 1/2 oz Baileys Red Velvet

3/4 oz Vodka

Add Baileys Red Velvet and vodka in an ice-filled shaker. Shake with ice and pour into a martini glass.

Tequila Rose Soda Created by Mixologist Ben Scorah

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Crystal Añejo

4 oz Topo Chico Soda Water

1/2 oz Lime Cordial*

1 small drop Rose Water

Edible Rose Petal for garnish

Combine Tequila Don Julio 70, lime cordial and rose water into a highball glass. Add fresh ice cubes to the glass and fill to top with Topo Chico. Stir gently. Garnish with edible rose petal. *Lime Cordial: Combine the zest of 3 limes to 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and let sit at room temperature for 24-36 hours. Add 3/4 cup of fresh lime juice and a pinch of salt. Mix thoroughly and discard lime zest.

JUSTIN 2018 Rosé

A dry, aromatic, refreshing wine that reminds us that while rosé is great on a hot summer day, it is also a versatile wine worth reaching for all year long. A Rosé of syrah that is whole cluster pressed and fermented like a white wine, it shows a beautiful salmon color in the glass with bright red fruit, crisp apple.

Grapefruit and Rose Ginger Spritz

1 1/2 ounces KOB Grapefruit + Rose

3 ounces Health-Ade Ginger Kombucha

1 dash Cardamom bitters

1 grapefruit slice

Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the Ketel One and 1 dash of Cardamom bitters. Top with the Ginger Kombucha. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and enjoy.

Bombay Peacock Society from GupShup

1 Egg white

1 oz Honey Cardamom Syrup

.75 oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Empress Gin

GARNISH: Dried rose, Paychaud bitters with design

Will You Accept This Rosita? Recipe by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador, Cazadores

1.5 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco

1 oz. Lychee Puree

0.5 oz. Rose Water

0.5 oz. Agave Syrup

2 oz. Sparkling Wine

In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine all the ingredients except the sparkling wine. Shake vigorously and serve in a chilled cocktail glass, then top with sparkling wine.

La Frambuesa from Canary in Santa Monica

1 oz Vodka

1.5 oz Bonal

.5 oz Lime

.25 oz Simple

.75 oz Raspberry (perfect puree)

2 dashes of angostura

Shake and strain into rocks glass. Top with crushed ice and garnish with mint and raspberry.

The Loyal’s Champagne Cocktail (1 serving – repeat again in a second glass for the next serving)

.5 oz Cognac

1 sugar cube

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Champagne

Building directly in the glass, add the sugar cube, bitters and Cognac, followed by a splash of Champagne to taste. Garnish with lemon and orange twists.

Hendrick’s Gin’s Riviera Rose by Mattias Horseman

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 part Giffard Pamplemousse

½ part Apricot Liqueur

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

½ part Egg White

Combine ingredients and shake with ice, then shake without ice. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a rose petal.

Tullamore D.E.W.’s Forbidden Fruit created by Tim Herlihy, National Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W.

1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask

1 part Aperol

1 dash Orange Bitters

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an apple slice.

Schisandra Supreme Spritzer by Goldthread Plant-Based Tonics

1 oz Schisandra Supreme Goldthread

3 oz your favorite Prosecco or Champagne Pomegranate Seeds for garnish

In a champagne flute, pour the Prosecco or Champagne and top with Schisandra Supreme Goldthread

Add fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish. Sip & enjoy!

JAJA Tequila “Pomarita” by JAJA Tequila

1.5 oz JAJA Blanco

¾ oz pink peppercorn grenadine

¾ oz lime juice

Thin slice of habanero

Dash of bitters

Top with soda water in a coupe glass

Seasons of Love by Junoon NYC

½ oz of honey ginger

¾ oz Lemon Juice

¾ oz Grapefruit Juice

2 oz Figenza Vodka

Combine in a shaker tin. Shake with Ice. Get a rocks glass and fill with a big ice cube. Double strain the contents into the rocks glass. Pour Hoegaarden beer into tin and swirl it around till foamy. Pour foam on top of the cocktail. Meyer lemon charcoal line across the top. Garnish with an edible flower.

Off White from Canary in Santa Monica

2 oz Pandan Infused Rum

1 oz Coco Lopez

4 Pineapples

4 dashes of use extract

Thai Basil

Lightly muddle Thai Basil, add remaining ingredients and double strain into a Collins glass. Top with crushed ice and garnish with white orchid.

AVOrita by Casa Del Toro barman Yaz Saloon

1.75 ounces Reposado Tequila

.75 ounces Fresh Lime Juice

.75 ounces Homemade Avocado Cordial

.25 ounces Agave

Shaken, smoked over applewood chips, garnished with a rosemary spring and pink peppercorn.

Street Style Sour from 701West

2 oz Angel’s Envy

0.75 oz Blood Orange Sherbet

1 oz lemon juice

1.25 oz Campari

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled and pour into a rocks glass. Garnish with Campari Foam, cacao nibs and a pulled orange zest.

Belvedere Decanter Martini

1.5 oz / 40 ml Belvedere Vodka

0.5 oz / 10 ml Tawny Port

0.25 oz / 5 ml Dry Vermouth

Pinch Caraway Seeds

1 Dash Orange Bitters

Stir all ingredients in mixing glass over cubed ice and fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Zest lemon oils on drink and discard peels.

The Spice of Romance

2 oz of Rum Chata

3 oz of Black & Bold

Ice cubes

Combine Rum Chata and High Brew together and add ice.

The Queen’s Rising

1.25 oz. Guillotine Originale Ultra-Premium Vodka

.25 oz. Creme De Violette

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Orgeat

3 Dashes Lavender Bitters

Garnish with Flowers (Lavender)

The Love Potion

1 oz of almond liquor

2 oz of Double Espresso High Brew

1 oz of raspberry liquor

Raspberries for garnish

Ice cubes

Mix almond liquor, High Brew, and raspberry liquor into a martini shaker and add ice. Shake until mixed thoroughly. Top with a few fresh raspberries for garnish.

Hearts On Fire

1.5 oz Don Papa Rum

0.5 oz overproof rye whiskey

0.5 oz pomegranate balsamic shrub

1 dash cardamom bitters

Combine all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass and stir until well chilled. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass and garnish with a grapefruit twist and a roasted sprig of thyme.

Absolut Bubble Bouquet

1.5 Parts Absolut Original

.5 Parts Simple Syrup

7 Rose Petals

1-2 Drops Rosewater

Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a cocktail flute and top with Champagne. Garnish with rose petals.

Meiomi Pinot Noir

A rich garnet color with a ruby red edge. The wine opens to reveal fruit aromas of bright strawberry, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cheery, juicy strawberry, and toasting mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate. Enjoyable with a wide array of food, but pairs particularly well with tomato based pasta dishes, thin crust pizza, and grilled lamb.

Sweetheart Martini

1 tsp Cherry Jam

2 oz. Gin

½ Lemon

¾ oz. Orange Liqueur

2 oz. Sparkling Ice Black Cherry

Cherry, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice, add the jam, gin, juice from the ½ lemon, orange liqueur- shake until cold. Strain into a chilled martini glass and top with Sparkling Ice Black Cherry. Garnish with a cherry and serve.

Passionate from Miles Away by Liz Jankiewicz, available at Ouzo Bay, Baltimore

1.5 oz Jagermeister

.5 oz Giffard Passionfruit liqueur

.5 oz Pineapple

.5 oz Lemon

.25 os honey syrup

Shake, strain over rocks, pineapple leaf garnish.

Strawberry Smash

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

3 Full Strawberries

4 Basil Leaves

2 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Muddle herbs. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 8–10 seconds. Fine strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with large basil leaf and 3 heart-shaped strawberry cut outs through skewer.

Butterfly Martini available at Drink Bar at Mess Hall (Tustin, California) by Enrique Cervantes

2 oz Broker’s Gin infused with butterfly pea flower,

1/2 oz Apricot liqueur

1 oz house made sweet syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

Add ice and all ingredients into a shaker, shake and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with dehydrated Hibiscus Flowers.

When Paris Met Spritz

3 parts Lillet Rose

3 parts tonic water

Ice cubes

1 slice of cucumber

Garnish: strawberry, fresh mint.

Pour Lillet Rose into a glass full of ice cubes. Add tonic water and a slice of cucumber. Decorate with one strawberry and a mint leaf.

Negroni Spritz

3 parts Plymouth Gin

2.5 parts Lillet Blanc

1 part Campari

4.5 parts Tonic Water (Fever Tree)

7.5 parts Prosecco

Orange Wheel

Build, long on the rocks

Sub Rosa Cocktail by Brasserie Saint Marc

1.5 oz house made Pink Lemonade

1.5 oz Tequila

Topped with a spritz of Rose Water

Garnished with lemon peel and a flower

Mint Chocolate Black Barrel

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part chocolate liqueur

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

Mint leaves

Strawberry

Lightly muddle 3-5 mint leaves in a shaker. Add remainder of ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a strawberry.

Buy Me Flowers

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

0.5 oz honey

0.75 oz lemon juice

2 dashes rose water

1.5 oz Martini sparkling rosé

1 rose petal

In a shaker, add the Bombay Sapphire, honey, lemon juice and rose water. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously to chill. Double strain into chilled flute or stemmed cocktail glass and top with Martini sparkling rose. Garnish and enjoy.

The More The Merrier

12 oz D’USSE VSOP

1 bottle Sauvignon Blanc Wine

12 oz Pomegranate Juice

10 oz Simple Syrup

12 oz Blackberry Puree

½ Cup of each: Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, sliced strawberries

Club Soda

Add ingredients and ice into a pitcher except Lemon Lime Soda. Stir until well mixed. Pour into ice filled Red wine glasses. Top with a splash of soda and garnish.

Bev

Why give roses when you can give Rosé? Good question. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your significant other, your girl gang, or your couch with Netflix, Bev wants to be your right hand and go-to for the holiday. The delicious Rosé comes in individual cans, and are made with 0g of sugar, 11.9% abv and are just a lil’ fizzy.

Hibisco Disco at Trademark Taste+Grind

2oz Ilegal Mezcal

3/4 oz Cherry Hibiscus Syrup*

3/4 oz Lime Spritz

Orange Flower Water

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Decorate with edible flowers and glitter.

*Cherry Hibiscus Syrup

Steep Hibiscus Tea in simple syrup overnight (longer for a sweeter flavor). Mix with an equal amount of Cherry Heering.

Rumination Cocktail at Boulton & Watt

1.5 oz. London Dry Gin

0.75 oz. Lavender syrup

0.5 oz. Benedictine

0.5 oz. Lemon

2 dash Peach bitters

2 dash Angostura bitters

Shake all ingredients together and strain into a glass piled high with crushed ice. Garnish with a sprig of lavender.

Rosé Sangria at Park Avenue Tavern

12 oz #ingoodco Rosé

4 oz Acqua di Cedro Liqueur

2 oz Strawberry Lemon Syrup*

2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Club Soda

Fresh Fruit: strawberries, apple, orange

Combine ingredients in a pitcher and top with cut apple, strawberries, and club soda. Serve in wine glasses garnished with orange or lemon wheels.

*Strawberry Lemon Syrup

1.5 Cups Chopped Strawberries

1 Cup Sugar

Pinch of Salt

½ Lemon (chopped with peel on)

2 – 4 oz Boiling Water

Muddle ingredients together in boiling water to break down the sugar and salt. Allow to sit for 2 hours, then strain the liquid through a double mesh strainer before serving.

Match Made in Haven

2 oz RumHaven

2 oz Pineapple Juice

2 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Add all ingredients into an ice-filled Collins glass, stir to combine and chill. Garnish with pineapple or grapefruit.

Cran-Spiced Martini by Trevor Schneider, Reyka Vodka Ambassador

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 part cranberry 100% juice

¾ part Vanilla spiced syrup

Garnish: Skewered cranberries

Combine all the ingredients into shaker with ice. Shake, strain & garnish.

Vanilla spiced syrup recipe: Add 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, ¼ tsp. ground black pepper, 5 tsp. allspice, 1 cinnamon stick (2 ½”). Bring to a boil in a pot. Reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes. Let cool completely. Fine strain and add ½ oz vanilla extract.

3 Raspados by Jaime Salas, Milagro Tequila Brand Ambassador

2 Parts Milagro SIlver

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

1 Part Fruit Juice (Lime/Mango/Papaya)

½ Part Agave Nectar

Combine everything in a shaker with ice and shake until frosty. Using your method of choice, make your “snow” in a cone or rocks glass, and pour the mix over.

Cupid’s Haven

3 Cups RumHaven

4 Cups Blood Orange Soda

1 Cup Pineapple Juice

1 Cup Grenadine

Blood Orange Slice

Rosemary

Place ice in a large pitcher. Add all ingredients and stir to mix. Serve in coup glass and garnish with blood orange slice and rosemary.

Pink Lady Cocktail by Thumbtack

1 shot of vodka

½ shot of peach schnapps

6 oz frozen pink lemonade concentrate

A splash of ginger ale

Lemon slices

Prepare pink lemonade by diluting with water per the instructions on container. In a glass 3/4 filled with ice, pour schnapps & vodka. Add lemonade and a splash of ginger ale, stir. Garnish with lemon slice if desired.

SVEDKA’s The Other Half by Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories

2 oz Svedka Vodka

1.5 oz Passionfruit Juice

1.5 oz Prickly Pear Puree

.50 oz Grapefruit Juice

.75 oz Hibiscus Tea, to float

Combine vodka, Passionfruit Juice, Prickly Pear Puree and Juice into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake for 5 seconds then strain into a Collins glass with ice. Add Hibiscus Tea on top to float. Garnish with your favorite Valentine’s Day sweet.

Ruffino Always Sparkling

1½ parts Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

1 part cognac

¾ parts lemon juice

¾ parts strawberry puree (sweetened)

1 dash rose water

Fresh strawberries

Shake all ingredients together except for the Ruffino Sparkling Rosé. Strain into a lowball glass with ice and top off with sparkling rosé. Garnish with a strawberry.

Cupid’s Casa Noble Paloma

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

1 oz lime juice

1 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz agave nectar

Sparkling water

Grapefruit wedge

Place Casa Noble, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice (salt or lime-and-chili powder rim optional), top with sparkling water, and swirl. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Monkey 47 Gin Pink Lady

1 1/2oz Monkey 47 Gin

1/2oz Apple Brandy

1/2oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2oz Grenadine*

White of 1 egg

Omitting the ice, add all ingredients into cocktail shaker, seal your shaker and shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Then add ice and shake again for another 5-7 seconds. Fine strain into a cocktail class and garnish with a brandied cherry.

Ginger Smash Mule Mocktail

Muddled peaches and blackberries (2 of each)

1 sprig thyme

Juice of 1/2 lemon

One sugar cube, muddled

Top with Reed’s Extra Ginger Beer

Bee Mine Courtesy of Aberfeldy Scotch Whisky

2 oz. Aberfeldy 12 Year Old infused with Cacao Nibs

1 Shot of Espresso

0.5 oz. Salted Wildflower Honey Syrup

SKYY Watermelon Rose

Garnish: Melon Balls, Lime Wheels & Cucumber Ribbon

1 part SKYY Infusions Sun-Ripened Watermelon

1 part Aperol

3 parts Sparkling Rosé

1 part Soda or Tonic Water

Build in a Large Wine glass over ice. Garnish with watermelon balls, lime wheels and a cucumber ribbon.

Celebrated Sagamore

1.5 oz Sagamore Rye

3 oz Sparkling Cava

.5 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Spiced Cranberry Syrup

Chandon Negroni Sbagliato

1.0 oz. Italian Aperitif Bitter

1.0 oz. Italian Sweet Vermouth

3.0 oz. Chandon Brut

Garnish: Orange Slice

Glassware: Couple Glass

Shake all ingredients in shaker tin except Chandon. Strain into glassware and top with Chandon. Garnish with Orange Slice.

Bésame from Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1.5 oz Patron Tequila Blanco

½ oz hibiscus syrup

¼ oz ginger syrup

¾ oz lemon juice

2 dash angostura bitters

Garnish with black cherry

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with black cherry.

Gulab from Byblos Miami

1.5 oz. vodka

0.75 oz pomegranate syrup

0.75 oz. lemon juice

Add all the ingredients to a shaker. Fill with ice. Shake, & strain into a glass. Garnish drink with 4-6 rose petals and a spritz of lemon zest.

Athena’s Secret from Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach

2 oz Beluga Vodka

1.25 oz POM juice

0.5 oz sour mix (equal parts lemon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup)

splash pineapple juice

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

La Fête du Rosé wine

If your love language is spending quality time together rather than performing acts of service, you might want to skip the fancy cocktails and instead set the mood with a sexy, blush-colored wine. La Fête du Rosé is a delicious rosé wine inspired by CEO Donae Burston’s zest for life and boundless appetite for travel. Perfect for a significant other who has a passion for travel, La Fête du Rosé is the gift that gives back. The company donates a portion of the proceeds from every bottle to various programs that send underserved & underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences helping them develop new skill sets and grow as global citizens. Made of 80% Grenache, 14% Mourvèdre & 6% Syrah, this pastel, salmon-pink wine asserts itself charmingly on the nose with agreements of dried fruits, bonbon and hazelnut. Complex and balanced with touches of curvature, La Fête has a long finish with aromas of cherry, and is 100 percent pesticide free.

Morton’s “Love Candy” Cocktail

1.5 oz. Ketel One® Botanical Grapefruit & Rosé

0.5 oz. Passoa Passion Fruit Liquor

0.5 oz. Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

1 oz. Top with Chandon, Brut

Classic Cherry Margarita Courtesy of Jose Cuervo Margaritas

4 oz. Jose Cuervo Cherry Limeade Margarita

1oz. Sparkling water

Pour over ice and garnish with cherries and a slice of lime.

A Martini by Any Other Name from The New York EDITION

2oz Hendrick’s Gin

0.75oz Lillet Rose

0.25oz Italicus

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

3 muddled rose petals

Stirred, Nick & Nora, rose petal fan.

Champagne Ginger Beer Punch

16 oz (2 cups) pomegranate juice

12 oz (1.5 cups) cranberry juice

3 T lemon juice 8 oz

1 cup peach vodka

1 bottle (750 ml) champagne

12 oz Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Can

Fill a shaker with ice and mix pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, lemon juice, vodka and Brooklyn Crafted and stir. Top with champagne and enjoy!

Judy’s Garden Gin Recipe courtesy of Hilton Garden Inn

0.5 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz Chambord raspberry liqueur

2 oz. Tanqueray gin

2 oz. soda water (optional)

Lemon wheel for garnish

Measure and pour all liquid ingredients besides soda water into shaker. Add ice to shaker. (optional) Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Top with soda water. (optional). Garnish with a lemon wheel. Enjoy up or on the rocks!

A Rose by Any Other Name

35 mls Rose and Almond Infused Grey Goose Vodka*

10 mls Crème de Cacao Blanc

10 mls Rose Liqueur

Rose Champagne or Prosecco

Stir the Vodka and the crème de cacoa, rose liqueur and vodka. Strain into a flute and top with champagne. *Infuse 1 bottle with 4 large tablespoons of dried rose pedals. Add in 8 drops of organic almond essence. Strain the rose pedals after 1-2 days or to taste.

Fruity Pebble Colada

1 ½ oz Beefeater Gin

1 ½ oz Coconut Puree

1 oz Pineapple Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

2 Dash Orange Flower Water

1 Strawberry

Blend. Fine strain. Splash Club Soda.

Figura @ Scarpetta NYC

1.5oz Avión Silver Tequila

.5oz Fig & Chai Spiced Agave

.75oz Pink Grapefruit Juice

Topped with Pellegrino Pompelmo Soda

Combine Tequila Avión, Agave Syrup, and Grapefruit Juice into a cocktail shaker, add ice, and shake until frosted. Double strain into a highball glass. Fill with ice, then top off with Pompelmo Soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with a slivered Black Mission Fig.

Woodford Reserve DioNYCus Created by Leanne Kubiez, Cincinnati

3 parts Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

.5 parts Byrrh

.5 parts Antica Formula

.25 parts Punch Abruzzo

.25 parts Angostura bitters

.5 parts water

4-5 dashes Fee Brother’s Plum Bitters

All ingredients should be combined, decanted, and served at room temperature like a dessert wine or an amaro. Serve in a sherry/cordial glass with two pieces of dark chocolate The recipe serves 2 people as it is meant to be shared after dinner with friends as a digestif.

Tanteo Tequila Red-Pepper-Ita

1 3/4 oz. Tanteo® Chipotle Tequila

1/4 oz. Mezcal

3/4 oz. Red Pepper Purée

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Light Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled. Rocks Glass (smoky salt rim optional). Garnish with a red pepper wedge.

Peroni Negroni Provided by Peroni Italia

0.5 Ounces Bitter Italian Aperitif

0.5 Ounces of Gin

0.5 Ounces of Sweet Vermouth

6 Ounces of Peroni

Pour all ingredients in a 0.4L glass. Fill with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

Sweet Nothings Sipper

3 ounces Barefoot Pink Moscato

2 ounces Lemon-Lime Soda

¼ ounce Lemon Juice

¼ ounce Grenadine

Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

1-800 Sensual created by Her Name Was Carmen, 527 Broome St.

0.5 oz Fino Sherry

0.75 oz raspberry syrup

0.75 oz lemon juice

2 oz strawberry infused Alacrán Tequila

Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with rose petals.

Rosa 75 Courtesy of Collin De Laval, Código 1530 Mixologist

1.5 oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Rosé Wine

Simple Syrup, to taste

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the tequila, lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake for 30 seconds. Top with a splash of Rosé wine.

The Garden Rose Available at Gitano Jungle Room

1oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco

.75oz St Germain

.75oz Simple

.75oz Lemon

4 Shakes Rose Water

1 Muddled Strawberry

Shake and Strain into Coupe Glass. Top with Cava and garnish with mixed Dried Flowers.

Between the Sheets

0.75 oz Cointreau

1 oz Mount Gay Silver rum

1 oz Rémy Martin VSOP cognac

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a martini or coupe glass.