Pamela Anderson Posts Cryptic Message About Feeling ‘Betrayed’ After She Ends 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson appeared to be talking about her quickie marriage with Jon Peters when she posted quite the cryptic message on Instagram after they split.



What a whirlwind. Pamela Anderson, 52, looked to be letting her feelings out after she shocked the world not once, but twice, with her 12-day marriage to film producer Jon Peters, 74. The former Baywatch star shared a cryptic Instagram story on Tuesday, February 11 amid his claims that he paid off her $200,000 debt and bought her a new wardrobe while they were briefly husband and wife. “We are all getting our share in this crazy world,” it began. “‘As long as we are wrestling we are alive. As long as we recognize insanity we are sane. It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love. Don’t ever run from pain, just face it allow it to be and it will pass. And we will have grown to the next level.”

Jaws first fell to the floor when it was revealed that Pamela and Jon wed in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Monday, January 20. The former Playboy playmate is no stranger to walking down the aisle as she’s done this with three other men (Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Solomon) over the past 25 years. Pamela then dropped yet another bombshell when the mother-of-two then said that she and Jon had split after only 12 days of marriage.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Pamela said in a statement to THR. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process.” She then seemingly revealed that the couple never filed a legal marriage certificate after their Jan. 20 ceremony. “With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” the statement continued.

“Pamela realized she rushed into things with Jon and initiated the split,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She needed some time to think about everything as she realized she should’ve slowed down when first diving into things. The door isn’t closed forever, but she needs time to process what’s best for her and her life,” the insider also added.