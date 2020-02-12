Justin Bieber Hints To Fans That He & Hailey Are Intimate ‘All Day’– ‘It Gets Pretty Crazy’

Justin Bieber’s favorite thing to do with Hailey Baldwin is Netflix and chill — emphasis on the chilling. JB raved about his ‘crazy’ love life with his wife during a new interview, and fans went wild!

After performing an intimate concert for fans at the Indigo at O2 in London, Justin Bieber decided to open up about something even more intimate during a candid Q&A session. When a fan asked the 25-year-old “Yummy” singer what he likes to do in his free time when he’s not making music, his answer clearly shocked the entire audience. “So when I’m with my wife, we like to… um… I mean. You guys can guess what we do all day,” Justin said, stumbling over his words a little bit. His fans screamed and gasped when they realized what he was talking about. His private *ahem* activities with Hailey Baldwin, 23.

“It gets pretty crazy; I’ll tell you that much,” Justin continued, laughing as the audience audibly freaked out. “No yeah, that’s pretty much all we do, to be honest. We love to watch movies. We like to Netflix and chill. We do more of the chilling part.” He tried to end the question by switching the topic to sports he likes playing, but there was no nobody wanted to hear about that! Justin’s revealing Q&A comes shortly after he revealed on an episode of Ellen that the lyrics to his new song, “Yummy” are about his intimate life with Hailey, to the same audience response.

He flat out told Ellen DeGeneres that the lyrics were about “my sex life” when she asked him what this meant: “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl.” Well, Ellen, you may not like the answer. “It is what it is, right? I’m married,” Justin said, before grabbing his mug from the table and drinking water. Oops!

"It's pretty much all we do all day. It gets pretty crazy, I'll tell you that much…" Confirmed: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy sex pic.twitter.com/fgNjvbf1hw — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 12, 2020

Ultimately, Justin and Hailey have a healthy and happy home life, which is what’s important! They’re made for each other. Hailey confessed in an episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons that she had her doubts about getting married after a whirlwind romance, she knew that he was worth it. “I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, he was going to be somebody that I loved for the rest of my life. No matter what, he was always going to hold a special place in my heart,” she said.