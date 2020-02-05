Hailey Baldwin Admits She Questioned Marrying Justin Bieber So Quickly & Asked Parents For Approval

Hailey Bieber admits she called her parents to stop her from doing something ‘crazy’ by marrying Justin Bieber so soon after they got engaged! The couple, who said ‘I do’ in Sept. 18, candidly discuss their marriage in a new episode of ‘Seasons.’

There’s no denying Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s love — but, the model, 23, did have a bit of hesitation before she walked down the aisle last September, she admits in the fourth episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons. Hailey says she reached out to her parents after the singer, 25, proposed and asked them to stop her if they believed she was about to make a poor life choice. Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018 and they tied the knot in September of that same year.

“I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, ‘This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,’” she recalls in the new episode. “In my heart I knew that it’s what I wanted to do but I was like, ‘Just tell me right now if you think, ‘Okay, whoa, relax, take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week or something’ and they were like, ‘Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want so we trust you.’ I was like, ‘All right,’” she explains.

Hailey goes on to admit that Justin is the only man she has ever truly been in love with. — Something she believed, even when they had a falling out over some sort of admitted “betrayal” after dating briefly in 2016. They later rekindled their romance in 2018 after they crossed paths at a conference in Miami hosted by their mutual friend, Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.

“He was the first person I ever had real feelings for,” Hailey says in the docu-series episode. “When things kind of went South for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, he was going to be somebody that I loved for the rest of my life. No matter what, he was always going to hold a special place in my heart.”

The episode opens with Hailey admitting that while her romance with Justin felt like it had evolved so quickly, it also felt like home.

“It all happened really fast and kind of all at once, but him and I have known each other for so long that there was a part of it that didn’t feel scary,” she says. “But, it’s such a big life decision that it was just, it was so much emotion all at one time.”

Meanwhile, marriage is something Justin never seemed to second guess.

“Since I was young, I always wanted to be married, I always wanted a family that was always high on my list. I didn’t know it would happen, so I’m really pumped about it, I’m really happy about it,” he says in the opening of the episode, noting, “And, I have the sickest chick in the game, she’s so awesome.”

Justin continues, “Being able to spend my life with someone and know that there’s always that person to go back to and that I get to share every moment with and get to share my life with just makes it so much more rewarding,” he says of his wife. “Just the idea of stability is something that I really never had growing up and it’s something that I’ve always really wanted.”