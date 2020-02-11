Chris Brown’s fans are getting their first good look at his face tattoo of a sneaker, showing that he’s already aboard the celebrity facial ink bandwagon.

Face tattoos have become quite the thing for celebs in 2020. Fans are getting a close up look of Chris Brown ink on his visage and his curious choice of art. Breezy actually got the face tattoo somewhere between June 19-Aug 28, 2019, but his artist just shared an Instagram close-up. The 30-year-old singer had a symbol from his Black Pyramid clothing line tattooed next to his right ear, with a Nike Air Jordan sneaker dangling down from it by the shoelaces. It takes up a good portion of real estate on Chris’ right cheek, and fans are divided over his latest ink.

The photos were shared on the Instagram account of Ganga Tattoo on Feb. 11. Artist Ganga did the ink and captioned it, “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial, here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently, @blackpyramidofficial,” even though the tatt was clearly seen on Chris cheek at the Jan. 26 Grammys. Fan kleitynalcolea wrote in the comments, “Nooooooooooo in the face 😭😭,” while user isr.a.a asked Ganga, “how did u go to sleep that night knowing u did that.” babychrisbrownnn echoed the sentiment, adding “If u put another tat on his face we coming for you.”

User clement_jouubert begged, “Please don’t tatt his face again 😭😭,” while fan manny.lock_1 wrote, “He don’t need anymore tattoos on his face. I hate that on anybody.” User kob3goatbryant mocked Breezy’s choice of ink, commenting, “Imagine having a shoe tattoo on your face🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀.” But it wasn’t all hate, as plenty of fans left “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis.

Facial tattoos are suddenly becoming less taboo. It was a big deal in 2018 when Post Malone, 24, got the words “Always Tired” in big letters inked underneath each of his eyes. He’s since added even more tatts to his face, but has explained in the past that he has a “face for radio” and that the ink wasn’t really taking away anything from his looks. He just got ink of a buzzsaw dripping blood off of it on his left cheek after a concert in Kansas City, MO on Feb. 5.

But now pretty people are getting their faces inked. 20-year-old model Presley Gerber — Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s son — got the word “Misunderstood” inked under his right eye on Feb. 7. He even wrote “Sorry mom,” next to one of his IG photos. Amber Rose, 36, on Feb. 8 debuted forehead tattoos devoted to her sons, with the names “Bash” (for Sebastian, 6) and “Slash” (for her four-month old son) inked just below her hairline. Her fans freaked, with many writing that “she’s too pretty for that,” and others telling her she’s going to “regret it” as she ages.