Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Says They Are ‘Sick’ Over Waiting For Her New Music

Rihanna took the time to cleverly respond to a fan who expressed frustration over waiting for her new music after she posted a new Fenty video on Feb. 7.

Rihanna, 31, took to Instagram on Feb. 7 to show off a new digital ad she appeared in for her fashion line Fenty, but not all her fans were happy about it. After one fan admitted to being “sick” of waiting for the singer to release new music, RiRi herself commented in the perfect way. “I’m sick of this where the album sis 😭,” the fan’s response read. “im sick of this where the album sis 👌🏿,” Rihanna simply but effectively replied back.

The comment along with the hand gesture seemed to indicate that the “Stay” crooner is not concerned with what some critical followers think about her taking the time to release new tunes and is instead focusing on each project at the time it’s right for her. “when y’all was asleep lastnight, I was out interacting with my @fenty digital windows at Bergdorf Goodman 😂! If you happen to be in NYC today do a lil drive by before it ends tonight! 754 Fifth Ave NY, NY 10019,” her caption for her latest Fenty video read, proving she’s excited about her very successful brand.

Although Rihanna has been heavy into fashion recently, fans can still get excited about new music since the talented artist recently announced that her ninth studio album is complete and ready to go. She didn’t give a release date yet, but all clues point to it being by the end of this year. She has remained tight-lipped about the details of the release but that hasn’t stopped multiple rumors from circulating, including that it may be a reggae album and may even include Cardi B! We guess only time will tell!

We’ll be on the lookout to see when Rihanna decides to share more information about her upcoming album. Like all of her friends, we’re looking forward to it!