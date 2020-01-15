Rihanna Poses In New Lipstick Kiss-Covered Lingerie Ahead Of Next Savage X Fenty Launch

Rihanna is sizzling hot in a new photo that shows her modeling lingerie from her Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day collection! The singer exudes sex appeal in the new shot, which includes a teddy bear stuffed animal.

We can’t get enough of Rihanna! The “Anti” singer, 31, is stunning in another new photo in promotion of her forthcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie collection. The brand shared the new snap of Rihanna on January 14, in honor of the 30-day countdown to the Valentine’s Day.

RiRi sat down as she posted in the “Eye Heart U!” lingerie top — one of the brand’s best-selling styles. The plunging top featured pink, red and blue lips throughout the cups, which were lined with delicate lace material. Rihanna didn’t expose the bottoms of the set, and instead covered up with a white teddy bear stuffed animal that sat on her lap.

The Fenty Beauty founder put on a poker face and plump pout for the shot, which was snapped on a bedroom set. A spotlight shined on her face and showed off her glossy lip and dewy skin. RiRi wore a what looked like a silver diamond necklace and a slew of bracelets in the campaign shot.

(Photo credit: Rihanna/SavagexFenty/Instagram)

Just a few days before this new photo was shared, Rihanna took to her personal Instagram account where she posted other sultry snaps in red lingerie. She was pictured lounging on a neon pink inflatable couch in a matching bedroom of the same color. RiRi looked sexy in a tiny red bralette with a matching garter belt and sheer thigh high stockings. She draped a red puffer jacket off her shoulders as she posed seductively.

The new Valentine’s Day collection by Savage x Fenty was designed by Adam Selman and is available now. Joan Smalls also stars in the campaign.