Work, work, work, work, work it, Riri! Rihanna looked absolutely incredible, donning some sexy red lingerie from her Valentine’s Day collection of Savage X Fenty in a series of professional pics from Adam Selman!

Rihanna, 31, is back to work just after the new year! The artist posed for a series of photos shared to social media on Jan. 1, featuring the “Needed Me” singer donning some tantalizing red lingerie to promote her Valentine’s Day collection of Savage X Fenty. Much like Valentine’s Day, we’re in love with these looks! In the series of photos taken by Adam Selman, Rihanna posed up perfectly in a pair of garter-style underwear with a shimmering matching bra. The singer looked super nonchalant in her pose — leaning against the wall of a bedroom with a red puffy jacket draped over her. But, of course, that wasn’t all Riri had in store for her fans!

In the next set of images, Rihanna posed with her photographer in a neon-lit room that simply made her skin glow! The “Umbrella” songstress sat on the floor, with her red jacket covering her legs, leaving her bra and long, flowing hair the central fixture. Rihanna’s mug featured a tempting looking, as she stared down the camera. She even fashioned a few pieces of simple jewelry with the barely-there ensemble, wearing some string necklaces to enhance the look. Her photographer, Adam, sat behind her wearing a white shirt, denim jacket and jeans, all of which you can see here.

It shouldn’t come as a shock to fans that Rihanna is already introducing her Valentine’s Day collection of her brand. As a mogul, Rihanna works incredibly hard maintaining authenticity and turnaround of her fashion line. But one part of Rihanna’s career that fans have really been missing is her music! Before ringing in 2020, Rihanna spilled some tea on potentially introducing new music soon and fans — us included — lost it. The Ocean’s Eight star posted an Instagram video on Dec. 22 of a cute little dog dancing their little legs off to House of Pain‘s classic hit “Jump Around,” which worked perfectly with the caption of the post. “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she wrote. Naturally fans were SO excited about the prospect of hearing new music from the Grammy winning artist.

“YOU TEASE!” fashion designer Jeremy Scott, 44, wrote while others thought what she did was downright petty. “SHADDDYYY!!! LOLOLOL omg I live,” RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, 28, also chimed in. Clearly, the people know what they want! But Rihanna has been notoriously coy about her music, so the wait could be longer than expected. What we do know, however, is that she is still working to promote her brand and looks absolutely incredible doing it! Keep doing you, Riri.