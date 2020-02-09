Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: How They Managed To Avoid One Another At Intimate Pre-Oscar Bash

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth found themselves attending the same pre-Oscar bash just days after their divorce was finalized — but managed to avoid interaction.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Liam Hemsworth, 30, are both making the rounds on Oscar weekend! The exes both attended a swanky pre-Oscars bash for agency William Morris Endeavor on Friday, Feb. 7 — but thanks to the layout of the private home, they didn’t end up seeing each other. “Miley and Liam were able to completely avoid one another at the WME pre-Oscar party,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s unclear if they avoided one another but they did not appear to see one another at all. He was in the main room by the food and was happy and smiling and in a great mood as she stuck in the private area. Miley came and left on the later side.”

The elite bash takes place on the Friday before the Oscars annually, usually at a partner of WME’s home in Beverly Hills, California. WME is one of Hollywood’s most powerful talent agencies, counting Liam as a longtime client and Miley as a recently signed one. “They’re both repped by WME so it’s really no shock to either the other was there,” the insider also added. Upon entry to the party, guests entered a quiet living room area decked out with luxe velvet furniture pieces and a vegan charcuterie board by LA’s The Messy Table. Around the corner, the main party room was located where celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce spun hip hop tunes and guests — including Liam — enjoyed a vegan buffet by Nic’s on Beverly. Miley was mainly seen in the quiet living room area of the room, and also in the back bowling area, where guests didn’t have to yell over music to enjoy a conversation.

“Miley seemed sick and even sang for fun as she left,” the insider added, noting that she broke out into song while waiting for her car to pull up to the backed-up valet area. “Liam had left at this point,” they also added. The pair were photographed separately leaving the elite bash, which was also attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Rami Malek, Shay Mitchell, Kate Bosworth, Jeremy Renner and more.

Miley’s parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus were also in attendance, making the rounds in the main party room — where Liam was — but the couple didn’t appear to interact with their former son-in-law. Miley and Liam just finalized their divorce days ago on Jan. 28 — but won’t be legally single until Feb. 22. Since their surprising split, both have moved on: Liam is happily dating 21-year-old Gabriella Brooks, and Miley is in a serious relationship with Cody Simpson, 22.