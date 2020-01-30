Miley Cyrus rocked a chic all-black ensemble as she ran errands in Los Angeles, just 2 days after her divorce from ex Liam Hemsworth was finalized.

Miley Cyrus, 27, looked cool and collected as she stepped out in Los Feliz, California on Thursday, Jan. 30! With a demure smile on her face, the “Slide Away” singer carried a bag from Kreation Juicery — one of her go-to spots in Los Angeles — as she strolled past various boutiques and restaurants. She rocked a classic black t-shirt and bootleg jean for a retro vibe, along with a black belt with silver details. Miley elevated the simple-yet-stylish outfit with a super sexy pair of stiletto leopard booties which definitely don’t look like they are made for walking! She kept the rock ‘n’ roll vibes going with her short bang and feathered hair as she held onto a cool-girl pair of black shades.

The sighting marks the first since her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, 30, was finalized on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Legally, Miley isn’t “single” just yet, as the judge postdated their single status until Feb. 22, which is just over three weeks away. In the paper work, filed by Liam, he cited “irreconcilable differences,” and it’s been reported that both signed a prenuptial agreement. The divorce approval comes five months after the couple announced their bombshell split, just eight months into their marriage. After years of dating on-and-off — dating back to when they were teens filming The Last Song — the couple tied the knot in a low key ceremony in Dec. 2018. The marriage came just a month after Miley tragically lost her home in the Wolsey fire, which raged through the Malibu area in the fall of 2018, which reportedly played a role in the couple’s summer split.

Since announcing the split, both have moved on: Miley was spotted making out with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 31, in Italy and the pair were inseparable through August and September. Shortly after, Miley hooked up with friend Cody Simpson, 23, and the romance seems to be stronger than ever! In an Instagram story, Miley revealed the pair had previously hooked up — and Cody later said they both found each other again at the right time. “It hasn’t been like a really crazy, sudden thing is because we’ve been friends for so long that when, you know, we sort of found each other again in a space…we both met back in the day when we were partying a lot and we like, had a lot of fun then, but now we found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy,” Cody told HollywoodLife at the Tiffany & Co. mens launch event on Oct. 11.

As for Liam, he’s been spotted packing on the PDA with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 21, in Australia! It seems to be serious, as Gabriella was also photographed meeting Liam’s parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth just before Christmas. As we previously reported, Miley is happy in her own relationship and not interfering with Liam’s happiness. Miley is not asking their mutual friends about Liam’s new relationship,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable. She is not checking in on Liam as they do have a very few mutual friends they still both speak to, however, a lot of their friends chose sides and don’t communicate with the others post the split.”