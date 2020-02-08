Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Nearly Have Awkward Run-In After He Debuts His Hot New Body

Awkward much? Exes Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth were spotted at the same pre-Oscar party days after they finalized their divorce.

Eek indeed. Miley Cyrus, 27, and her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, both attended the same pre-Oscar party only ten days after their divorce was finalized. The singer and actor showed up separately to the William Morris Agency’s star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, February 7, where the “We Can’t Stop” songstress kept it cool and casual fashion wise in a white t-shirt and black slim-fitting pants while rocking a pair of stunner shades and a chic necklace. Liam, on the other hand, cut a handsome figure in an all-black outfit and gray shoes while narrowly avoiding a run-in with his ex of many years. Neither Miley’s flame Cody Simpson, 23, nor Liam’s new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 23, were seen at the big gathering. The Australian singer was 3,000 miles away that evening at a Bulgari event during New York Fashion Week.

2019 was a whirlwind year for Miley and Liam as they broke up only eight months after swapping vows at her home in Tennessee in December 2018. She announced their spilt on August 10, 2019, and he filed for divorce 11 days later. The former Hannah Montana star didn’t slow down in the romance department after she and Liam were dunzo as she had a brief fling with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, 31, before moving on with Cody who she is still currently dating. Her divorce from Liam was officially finalized on January 28, 2020.

Miley and Cody’s relationship appears to be going swimmingly as they are constantly seen in a state of affection with one another, both on and off social media. He sweetly kissed her during her cute birthday tribute for him within a series of Instagram Stories shared on January 11.

Liam, meanwhile, has not only being enjoying his new love life with Gabriella but has also been hitting the gym as well! The Hunger Games actor has been looking buffer than ever post his split from Miley. He was spotted leaving a workout session in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, February 5, where his biceps looked HUGE!