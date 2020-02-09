Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman has been leaning on Moon Angell since the tragic death of his wife Beth — even shockingly proposing on Dr. Oz — but decided it was time to move on.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, 67, is no longer sharing a home with Moon Angell, 53. Moon, who has Duane’s longtime assistant, has packed up her personal belongings and moved them out of Dog’s Denver, Colorado home according to TMZ. Dog thanked Moon for her support in a lengthy heart-to-heart conversation, but ultimately decided that he was ready to move on, the site also reports. Moon has been by Dog’s side after the tragic loss of his wife Beth Chapman to throat cancer in June 2019, and has been helping him run his home and life.

The living arrangement was temporary, but the pair are maintaining their 30 year friendship. Dog and Moon discussed the living arrangement on Dr. Oz Jan. 31, responding to a series of tweets posted by Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman — including an accusation that Moon replaced Beth’s closet with her own belongings! “When I got into the house, [Dog] would walk by the closet and bawl,” Moon explained. “He would go in and smell Beth. He would go in there and sit in there and cry, and cry, and cry. He asked me, ‘do you think that you could take Beth’s things out of the closet?’ It wasn’t a negative thing. He just couldn’t do it anymore,” she continued.

It turns out that moving Beth’s personal belongings — which were an emotional trigger for Dog — helped him through the mourning process. “Once [Moon] did it, I was relieved,” Dog explained, getting emotional. “I walked by and it was more empty, I was like, ‘oh god’,” he continued. “I said, ‘Moon, put some of your stuff in there,’ and she said, ‘no.’ I said, ‘Moon, that’s an order.'” While Moon is moving out, she plans to stay close by in Colorado in the event Dog needs any support going forward.

During the interview, Dog shocked fans by turning around and suddenly proposing! “Moon Angell, will you marry me?” he asked in front of the live studio audience. Moon looked shocked, and Dog evidently got caught up in the moment. “He told Moon he loved her and revealed he was talking to God in the bathroom during a break, and God told him he should propose,” a source close to the show later told TMZ.

Dog has consistently thanked Moon for getting him through a difficult time, even crediting her for saving him from committing suicide. “I couldn’t stop crying,” Dog revealed to Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun, or something. I was going to take a lot of pills…Beth left all her big pills…so I thought I just need one drink of water…” he said through tears.