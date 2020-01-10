Dog The Bounty Hunter: How He Feels About Daughters’ Negative Reaction To Relationship With Moon

Dog The Bounty Hunter has had to defend his friendship with pal Moon Angell after his daughters attacked her. We have how he feels about their rants.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been spending time healing from wife Beth‘s June of 2019 death from cancer with longtime friend Moon Angell. However two of his daughters have gone on the attack, accusing her of trying to become Dog’s new girlfriend. Lyssa Chapman, 32, in a Dec. 18 Twitter rant called her “A disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife is the lowest scum on the planet – Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before.” But Dog won’t be pushing Moon out of his life because of his kids.

“Moon has been a really great friend to both Beth and Dog for years. They are more brother and sister than anything else. Moon has built a trust and friendship with Dog that shouldn’t be confused with anything else,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His kids have always been a lightning rod and say things that aren’t true and it is something that Dog unfortunately has to deal with. But Dog isn’t looking to throw anyone under the bus, as he just wants to live his life and that includes a friendship with Moon. It is nothing more no matter what anyone wants to say.”

Lyssa attacked Moon again on Jan. 6, tweeting “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do? If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do?” Then Dog’s 26-year-old adopted step-daughter Cecily Chapman (Beth’s biological daughter) tweeted on the same day, “I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but tbh what kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friends house with their husband?! And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG? #Narcissist.”

“Dog is still deep in grief and Moon has been helping him cope. She loves Beth as much as he does, their biggest bond is sharing memories of Beth. The last thing Dog wants is to have any sort of conflict with his kids. But he’s also not going to let them control his life and tell him who he can spend time with,” a second source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a very sad situation because Dog just wants all his family close. But he’s very clear he’s not pushing Moon out of his life. She’s been nothing but a good friend to him and no matter what anyone has to say about it she’s here to stay.” Duane proved as much when he shared an Instagram selfie with a smiling Moon while giving the camera a thumbs up. He wrote “Thank you MOON !!!!” in the caption of the Jan. 5 post.