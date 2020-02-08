See Pics & Video
Hollywood Life

Rihanna Chugs Wine & Rolls Her Eyes As She’s Asked About Having A Baby At NYFW — Watch

Rihanna
Backgrid
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna photocall, Seoul, South Korea - 17 Sep 2019
New York, NY - Rihanna rocks all orange as she steps out to party at 1OAK after attending Bergdorf Goodman for her Fenty launch in New York. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Rihanna arrives at JFK Airport in NYC. She had her hair braided, dark Celine sunglasses, wearing an Egyptian ankh cross necklace and had her bodyguard carry her white Prada Adidas bowling bag. This bag has been limited to only 700. It retails for around $3000 USD. She also was wearing sparkly high heeled shoes and two ankle bracelets. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna made a surprise appearance in the north-east of England to cheer on the West Indies at the Cricket World Cup. The multi Grammy Award-winning singer joined spectators to watch the Sri Lanka v West Indies at The Riverside Durham. Invited by the West Indian Cricket Team, she later met players, including fellow Carlos Braithwaite and captain Jason Holder and Jamaican Chris Gayle. The multi Grammy Award-winning singer joined spectators to watch the Sri Lanka v West Indies at The Riverside Durham. 01 Jul 2019 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457009_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Rihanna face was downright hilarious after a guy claimed that she’s having his baby during an event at New York Fashion Week!

EXCUSE ME? Rihanna, 31, was not having it (at least from what we can tell) when radio host Daniel Jean made a funny joke about them having a baby together at a NYFW event celebrating her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection on Friday, February 7. “I think its time to tell the world that you’re having my baby,” he said while she chugged down a glass of wine. The “Kiss It Better” singer then made a facial reaction that was the epitome of “WHAT DID HE JUST SAY?!” before the clip ended. Some social media users found the situation to be a true LOL moment while others were, um, not so pleased. “He needs to GTFO and stop playing with her,” one wrote while another emphatically said, “SECURITY!”

Rihanna, who has never been one to not look absolutely fierce at every event she goes to, continued that tradition at her gathering on Friday night inside the world-famous Bergdorf Goodman. The Barbados native sizzled in a tangerine-colored Fenty sweater dress and Fenty crinkled parachute boots for her big evening. She accessorized the look to perfection with a big pair of hoop earrings and multiple chain necklaces that went almost all the way down the front of her dress. Other big names who attended her NYFW soiree included British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama.

The “Only Girl In The World” singer has been in celebration mode over the past week. She was spotted looking totally stunning at a BAFTA after-party across the pond in London in the early hours of Monday, February 3, at The Chiltern Firehouse. With her hair up in braids, Rihanna wore a silky, black outfit and some bright red lipstick that shone bright like a diamond (get the joke?)

View this post on Instagram

Rihanna face says it all 🤣🤣

A post shared by Top Street News (@topstreetnews) on

Rihanna
Rihanna at an NYFW event. Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna’s ex Drake, 33, was also getting his groove on during NYFW on Friday. He was spotted getting cozy with model Imaan Hammam, 23, at a party centered on her collaboration with Frame that left social media fans convinced that something’s going on romantically with them.