Rihanna face was downright hilarious after a guy claimed that she’s having his baby during an event at New York Fashion Week!

EXCUSE ME? Rihanna, 31, was not having it (at least from what we can tell) when radio host Daniel Jean made a funny joke about them having a baby together at a NYFW event celebrating her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection on Friday, February 7. “I think its time to tell the world that you’re having my baby,” he said while she chugged down a glass of wine. The “Kiss It Better” singer then made a facial reaction that was the epitome of “WHAT DID HE JUST SAY?!” before the clip ended. Some social media users found the situation to be a true LOL moment while others were, um, not so pleased. “He needs to GTFO and stop playing with her,” one wrote while another emphatically said, “SECURITY!”

Rihanna, who has never been one to not look absolutely fierce at every event she goes to, continued that tradition at her gathering on Friday night inside the world-famous Bergdorf Goodman. The Barbados native sizzled in a tangerine-colored Fenty sweater dress and Fenty crinkled parachute boots for her big evening. She accessorized the look to perfection with a big pair of hoop earrings and multiple chain necklaces that went almost all the way down the front of her dress. Other big names who attended her NYFW soiree included British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama.

The “Only Girl In The World” singer has been in celebration mode over the past week. She was spotted looking totally stunning at a BAFTA after-party across the pond in London in the early hours of Monday, February 3, at The Chiltern Firehouse. With her hair up in braids, Rihanna wore a silky, black outfit and some bright red lipstick that shone bright like a diamond (get the joke?)

Rihanna’s ex Drake, 33, was also getting his groove on during NYFW on Friday. He was spotted getting cozy with model Imaan Hammam, 23, at a party centered on her collaboration with Frame that left social media fans convinced that something’s going on romantically with them.