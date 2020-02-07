Selena Gomez Slays In Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress At 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards

Selena Gomez looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder baby pink mini dress at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards in LA on Feb. 6.

Selena Gomez, 27, slayed the red carpet at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards held at The Taglyan Complex in LA on February 6 when she rocked an off-the-shoulder light pink Patou mini dress. The shoulder-baring frock featured a low-cut round neckline while the sleeves hung low on her arms with two bows securing the dress on either side. The long sleeves of the dress were cut open revealing her arms, while the hemline was super short, showing off her toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of Roberto Coin Diamond Hoop Earrings, a Roberto Coin Venetian Ring, and stunning shiny silver Aquazzura La Di Da Two-Tone Metallic Leather Platform Sandals.

While we absolutely loved Selena’s outfit, it was her glam that truly stole the show. Her hair was swept up into a high bun while her front bangs were left down, covering her forehead and split to the side. Two pieces of hair were curled and left out in front to frame her face while a bright coral matte lip completed her look. Selena’s hair was done by hairstylist, Marissa Marino, who won an award at the show that evening, while her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, also won an award. Selena showed support for her longtime glam team by attending the award show with them.

Selena has been slaying her style lately and we’ve been loving all of her looks. Just the other day, on Feb. 4, Selena announced that she’s releasing her very own makeup line, Rare Beauty, which will launch summer 2020. To announce the news, Sels looked gorgeous when she rocked a baggy neon yellow Acne Fuzzy Sweater with a pair of bright blue Re/Done High Rise Crop Jeans.

On top of her sweater, she threw on a black AllSaints Billie Leather Biker Jacket, giving her casual outfit an edgy twist. She accessorized her look with a pair of black suede Stuart Weitzman Hifi Boots, silver Jenny Bird Hoop Earrings, a Louis Vuitton Babylone Chain BB Bag, and a silver James Avery Serene Ring.