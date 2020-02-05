Selena Gomez Rocks Sexy Plunging Gold Bodysuit For Stunning New Photo Shoot

Selena Gomez is ‘stepping into who I’m meant to be’ and looking so fierce while doing it! The star sported a gold bodysuit from her latest profile with Dazed and couldn’t have looked more confident!

It’s a new decade and a new Selena Gomez. The singer and actress, 27, was featured prominently in a new profile from Dazed‘s spring issue, published digitally on Feb. 5, where she addressed thoughtful questions from the likes of Elle Fanning, Bad Bunny, and some of her legions of fans. But it’s Selena’s many looks that are truly eye-catching. In one image from the spread, Selena sported a teddybear collage jacket over a gold lizard bodysuit by Gucci. Selena’s tussled hair framed her face, as she vacantly stared off into the distance. It’s a whole new style for the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress; but then again, this is a whole new Selena that fans are seeing.

With the January 2020 debut of her album Rare, Selena announced that she was ushering in the new decade by showing a different side of herself. Her music from the album was more self aware, and a lot more vulnerable. “There are certain things which I wish hadn’t happened to me. But without them I wouldn’t have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing,” she shared in the profile.

“When (2019 single) ‘Lose You to Love Me’ came out, I stood back and had this moment, like, ‘Oh… this is a huge reason why I’ve pushed myself through this. This is why,'” she continued. “I was able to release a song that hopefully helps to heal some people, or just lets them know they are not alone. I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left.”

As for what’s to come in the next decade, Selena shared that she’s looking forward to “Just leaving behind that girl who was just, you know, very timid, weak, abused and silent. And now I’m stepping into who I’m meant to be; I’m leaving that girl behind. I’m giving her a hug. I am who I am,” she shared with the outlet. And it’s true. Selena already has a lot in the works when it comes to the future.

On Feb. 4, the “Look At Her Now” singer announced that she will be introducing her own line of cosmetics called Rare Beauty. The collection, aptly named after her 2020 album, will hit Sephora and the brand’s official website during the summer of 2020. Clearly, Selena isn’t wasting anytime writing the next chapter of her life. Fans cannot wait to see what’s in store for her next!