Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi has finally returned to calling her ‘mommy,’ after having a stubborn spell where she referred to her mama by her first name instead.

Stormi Webster officially crossed over into the “terrible two’s” with her Feb. 1 birthday. Already she began toying with her mom Kylie Jenner by calling her “Kylie” instead of “mommy.” Fans got to see it in an Instagram video the 22-year-old shared, showing how it frustrated her to no end. But the sweet, smiley Stormi is back to referring to her mama in proper terms, as Kylie shared in a Feb. 7 Instagram stories video. The adorable toddler is seen grinning and mouthing “hi mommy,” much to the cosmetics mogul’s delight.

“My angel baby makes all my mornings,” Kylie wrote on the video. It comes after Kylie shared a vid on Feb. 5 showing Stormi circling her mom and she kept saying “hi, Kylie.” “That’s not my name. My name’s ‘mommy!’” Kylie said to Stormi. The little one kept on repeating “hi, Kylie” as she walked around and around. Kylie said “no” every time Stormi called her by her first name.

Kylie’s not the only celebrity parent who has had this problem. When Chrissy Teigen, 34, and John Legend, 41, welcomed their new poodle puppy rescue into their home on Jan. 5, their three-year-old daughter Luna was so happy. But John was less than thrilled when she picked up the pup, walked over to him and asked, “John, would you like to hold her?” Chrissy caught the moment on video and shared it on her Instagram. John looked up with a “WTH?” expression and sweetly but firmly told her, “John? I’m not John. I’m your dad.” The video is nearing over 7 million likes.

Kylie is feeling the heat to give Stormi a sibling now that she’s two. “My friends all pressure me about it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for their upcoming March issue. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling,” she confessed, even though “there’s no plan,” as she’s currently single. For now she’s just focused on raising her only child and co-parenting with Stormi’s dad, rapper Travis Scott, 27, after their Oct. 2019 split. “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends,” she told the publication.