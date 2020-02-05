Stormi Webster is simply the cutest! In a sweet new Instagram video, Stormi keeps calling mom Kylie Jenner by her name instead of ‘mommy!’

Stormi Webster is one smart 2-year-old! Kylie Jenner, 22, posted the most adorable video of her baby girl on her Instagram Story on Feb. 5. Stormi says “hi, Kylie” as she circles her mom. “That’s not my name. My name’s ‘mommy!'” Kylie says to Stormi. Stormi keeps on repeating “hi, Kylie” as she walks around and around. Kylie says “no” every time Stormi calls her by her first name.

In a later Instagram Story video, Stormi and Kylie cuddle close. Stormi giggles and then calls out to her mom, this time calling her “mommy.” Kylie instantly says, “Yes?” That’s where the video ends and we are overwhelmed with cuteness.

Stormi recently celebrated her 2nd birthday, which was on Feb. 1, in a very big way. Kylie threw Stormi an epic birthday party that featured the return of the one and only StormiWorld. The lavish birthday party included carnival rides, a tie-dye station, a Frozen-themed room, a Trolls room, and more. Stormi loves Trolls so Kylie couldn’t resist inviting those adorable creatures to Stormi’s party. There was even a map because the party was so big. Kylie celebrated alongside her ex, Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 27, her family, including Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kris Jenner, 64, and friends.

She may be only 2 years old but Stormi’s already got so many besties. Of course, her BFFs include cousins Chicago West, 2, and True Thompson, 1. Stormi was also hanging out with Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, 1, at her birthday party. This is just Stormi’s world and we’re just living in it.