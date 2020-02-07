‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals A ‘Good’ Tip Lisa Rinna Gave Her To Cope With Show’s Drama

Garcelle Beauvais is a newcomer to ‘RHOBH.’ She tells us co-star Lisa Rinna gave her some good advice on how to handle viewer reactions to her when the show’s 10th season finally airs.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais has been advised that filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one thing, but how the final cut appears on air is another story. The editing process can make things seem different than how it appeared during filming. And the ladies have no idea what their co-stars said about them in confessionals that will appear once the show returns to Bravo’s airwaves for its 10th season. Fortunately Garcelle’s cast mate Lisa Rinna, 56, has the newcomer’s back and is prepping her for what’s to come.

As for her strategy for dealing with drama on the show, Garcelle, 53, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I don’t know. I’m going to try to get tough skin. Lisa Rinna gave me a good tip. She goes, ‘You know, it’s one thing to film the show. But then when it airs and the world gets to weigh in, it’s a whole other thing.’ So I’m trying to get tough skin. I may not read comments on Instagram and Twitter. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Fortunately Garcelle was already pals with two of the cast members, so going into the show she had allies. “Denise Richards and I have been friends for over 20 years. I’ve been friends with Lisa Rinna, too, but Erika (Jayne) and I, I really love her. I text her and I wish her luck in New York and I check on her. So it’s like you know, we’re all sort of bonding in our own way.”

Even though she’s a newcomer to RHOBH, Garcelle already knows not to spill any details of what the season has in store. Especially the rumor that Denise, 48, had a months-long affair in 2019 with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, 47, even though she married actor Aaron Phypers in 2018. “You’ll have to watch the show, I’m not allowed to say anything!” Garcelle tells us about the alleged hookup, which reportedly caused Denise to feud with several cast mates.