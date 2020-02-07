Erika Jayne Reveals Season 10 Of ‘RHOBH’ Will Be ‘Interesting’ Thanks To Denise & Brandi’s Affair Drama

Erika Jayne weighed in on the alleged ‘affair’ between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville during a February 7 appearance on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ The ‘RHOBH’ star admitted that there’s 2 sides to every story and fans will see both in season 10!

Erika Jayne says there’s much more to the story about Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville‘s alleged affair. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by theThe Wendy Williams Show on Friday morning, and while she didn’t say much about the rumored hookup, she said enough to keep fans on the edge of their seat. So, what really went down between Denise and Brandi?

“Let me say this here’s two sides to every story. The viewers will get to hear and see both sides,” Erika told Wendy Williams about the show’s 10th season, which is believed to premiere some time this spring. “I have my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, but I’ll keep it to myself,” she admitted, “But, I think that it makes for a very interesting season and a very interesting dynamic within the group. There’s more to just the affair, it’s about the way Denise relates to us in the group,” she said, which was interesting seeing as rumors about Denise feuding with the cast have been swirling.

It was just last month that a rumored surfaces that Denise and Brandi hooked up and carried on an affair while filming season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. — Something Denise’s rep has denied. Brandi, a former full-timer on the show, will return in a friend capacity in the new season.

While Denise has laid low amidst the hookup buzz, Brandi has done the opposite. She seemed to fuel the rumors in a recent tweet, after Denise confirmed she was not leaving RHOBH on Twitter.

“Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit 💎,” Denise tweeted on January 29, which led to Brandi’s now deleted reply on February 3: “For anyone wanting ‘tagline’ help this could work, ‘I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu**y.’”