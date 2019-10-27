‘RHOBH’: Newbie Garcelle Beauvais Promises There Will Be Drama On New Season Without Lisa Vanderpump

Garcelle Beauvois may be the newest housewife in Beverly Hills, but it’s sounding like she’s going to be front and center in this seasons’ drama!

This season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is seeing a new face: actress Garcelle Beauvais, 52, was announced to be joining the ladies full-time and she’s already having a blast! “I’m enjoying it. I’m sort of feeling it out,” Garcelle spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the The Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala on Oct. 24 in Beverly Hills. “You know what I mean? It’s new. I’ve never done reality before. I’ve always been an actor and you get scripts and you know what to do. So this has been really interesting. But so far so good. I can’t complain. I’m sure I will at some point.”

The next season of RHOBH will see a drastic change with the exit of OG housewife, Lisa Vanderpump, 59, leading many fans to believe there’ll be a lot less drama. “You know, I think that’s wrong. I mean, I think like Lisa Vanderpump had her time and I think this is a new energy, you can’t compare. This is new energy, new life and new stories. And you can’t really compare. That was then, this is now,” Garcelle added, also teasing that there definitely will be some tense moments. “Everybody wants drama. There will be some…I mean, you’ve got to watch the show, but I will always keep it real.”

Garcelle was out not just supporting the LA Mission on Thursday night, but also being honored for her work. “We love the LA Mission. I’ve been supporting and coming down to feed the homeless for years,” she confirmed. “[My sons] started when they were like maybe five or six. We actually got permission because they were too young and I was like, ‘It’s never too young to teach compassion.’ And so we’ve been doing it for years and I love what the mission does there, the amount of people they feed, whether it’s Christmas or Easter or Thanksgiving, it’s really phenomenal what they do.” She also confirmed she’s already going to be volunteering again during the holidays! “Yup, already signed up.”

Prior to joining the reality series, Garcelle was known in the entertainment industry as an actress in a number of shows — including a stint on The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 – 2001. The pair have remained close friends, and he was even supposed to present the award to her on Thursday night! “He was supposed to present the award to me tonight, but he’s doing a movie in New Orleans, but he’s very proud of me and just supports me 100%,” Garcelle said.