Farrah Abraham stepped out looking fresh-faced while hanging out with her new boyfriend Daniel Ishag during a dinner date in West Hollywood, CA on Feb. 3.

Farrah Abraham, 28, went for a natural look when she joined her new boyfriend Daniel Ishag for a dinner date at Zinque restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on Feb. 3. The Teen Mom star appeared to have no makeup on as she held hands with her hunky man and showed off her figure in a short dress under a black coat. Daniel matched her fashion color and looked handsome in a black blazer over a black top and black leather pants. They met up with another couple and looked as happy as could be together.

Farrah and Daniel’s latest outing comes after they enjoyed a fun vacation in Mexico. Although she’s been tight-lipped about her new romance, Farrah has been sharing pics and videos on her social media that show the two of them having a blast, including one video in which she’s riding a horse on a beach and one pic that shows the happy couple posing together on a dock.

When Farrah is not spending time with her beau, she’s busy being a mom to her 10-year-old daughter Sophia. The brunette beauty recently defended herself after she received controversy for filming a sexy dancing video of herself while Sophia was present. “We live in a household together. Like we are fully open. I have to say there’s nothing wrong with a woman being fully dressed in clothing, if that’s a bikini set or whatever,” she said when paparazzi asked her about the controversy while she was out at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on Jan. 20. She also mentioned how she thinks a lot of moms are “sex-shamed” and she doesn’t want to regret not showing off herself when she is “single, gorgeous, young and beautiful.”

Farrah is known for speaking her mind and going forth with her beliefs no matter how much criticism she may get for it and it’s one of the reasons her fans love her so much. It will be interesting to see what else she has in store for this new year!