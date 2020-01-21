Farrah Abraham says there’s nothing wrong with her filming a video in sexy lingerie while her 10-year-old daughter Sophia was behind her on the same yacht.

Farrah Abraham, 28, shared a saucy Instagram video with fans on Jan. 19, where she was dressed in sexy red lingerie. Her outfit included a push-up bra and thong bottoms, which showed her plumped bare backside. She did playful dances behind the wheel of a yacht, while a friend played the violin next to her. Totally normal Farrah stuff. But it turned out that her 10-year-old daughter Sophia was behind her on the vessel, taping her own TikTok videos. One fan wrote in the comments, “And your daughter was with you!! Mom of the year right there!!! I feel so bad for Sophia…you seriously need help!!!” and now Farrah is clapping back.

“We live in a household together. Like we are fully open. I have to say there’s nothing wrong with a woman being fully dressed in clothing, if that’s a bikini set or whatever,” Farrah told TMZ on Jan. 20 when they caught up to her as she was leaving lunch at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. She wasn’t even aware there was a backlash until the cameraman told her about it.

“I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed, which I definitely have been in my life. I think when I am single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life and not living a happy, outgoing life. I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and not be her happiest. We’re surrounded by all good people and I’m staying positive. No one is ruining my creativity, or my Instagram happy page,” the former Teen Mom star continued.

When asked if Sophia was growing up a little too fast, Farrah responded that her daughter is still very much a child. “No, my daughter’s really…she just recently lost her last tooth and she’s like ‘I’m not going to write the tooth fairy this time.’ And also for Christmas, she still kind of believes in the Santa stuff. Other kids stopped doing that years ago. So my daughter, she’s very much her kid self,” Farrah explained.

As for Sophia’s presence on the boat while Farrah was making the racy video, the former MTV star didn’t see anything wrong with it. “She was over there making TikToks and having fun and dancing. The yacht’s kind of big, so if some of us are in the front and dancing and having fun…my friend is playing a violin and his girlfriend’s there. You know, I don’t do anything that nobody else is doing. I actually think I live my life more conservatively than most people do,” Farrah revealed.