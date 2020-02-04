Cardi B Dances With Offset & Shows Off Her Abs In Sexy Purple Outfit While Partying In Miami

Cardi B and Offset continued their Miami takeover by hitting up a club after the Super Bowl, where Cardi showed off her expert dance skills — on Offset. Her purple outfit was on point!

The Super Bowl is over, but that doesn’t mean Cardi B, 27, and Offset, 28, are ready to stop celebrating. The couple were spotted living it up in a club in Miami, just one day after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, and they weren’t shy about the PDA. Cardi, looking gorgeous in a purple two-piece outfit, didn’t head to the dance floor at the club to show off her moves. Instead, she climbed on top of her husband, who was chilling in a booth, and twerked on his chest. Offset looked extremely happy (duh) and helped Cardi keep her balance by grabbing onto her butt. Watch the sexy video of Cardi dancing below!

Cardi’s outfit was on point for the February 3 visit to the club. She rocked a sheer pair of high-waisted purple tights, layered over matching underwear, paired with a purple crop top that bared her six-pack. She even matched her hair to the outfit, wearing long, purple extensions. All of her looks during her stay in Miami this past week have truly been winners. When she and Offset went to the Super Bowl on February 2, she didn’t dress down in jeans and a tee. Instead, she rocked a tight, color blocked dress, paired with black high heels and a yellow Hermès Birkin bag.

Offset and Cardi weren’t just in Miami to party — they had work to do! She brought Offset onstage with her during the The Road to F9 fan event and concert on January 31, two days before the Super Bowl, and they performed their hit “Clout” together. Cardi, who stars in the ninth Fast & The Furious film, talked about how “fine” her husband is after he left the stage.

Another perfect Miami look? Cardi’s skintight Chanel minidress with a plunging neckline, covered in the brand’s logo. For that ensemble, she chose a long, bright red wig that made her look like Jessica Rabbit. Perfection!