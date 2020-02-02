Cardi B Sizzles In A Plunging Color-Block Dress With Offset At The Super Bowl

Cardi B showed off her amazing curves at the Super Bowl in a plunging red, yellow, blue and black color-block dress! She arrived to the big game in Miami with a Birkin bag in one hand and Offset on her arm before they partied in a private suite!

Cardi B is taking Miami by storm with her sultry fashion. The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, showed up to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida on Sunday night in a skintight red, blue and yellow color-block dress. The long sleeve number had sheer black sleeves and went down to her ankles. Cardi stepped out in a simple pair of point black stilettos.

Meanwhile, her husband Offset was dressed casually in a pair of designer jeans with embellished bottoms and a yellow hooded sweatshirt. He rocked a fresh pair of pink kicks, thick diamond chains and a blue Yankees cap. The Migos rapper was pictured holding a Louis Vuitton blanket as his wife held a neon-colored Birkin bag.

Cardi, who’s been in town for a number of performances and appearances, shared a video from inside Hard Rock Stadium. The mom of one partied inside Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin‘s luxury suite. In a video from the festivities, Cardi panned the camera, which captured Meek Mill, Quavo, 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Cardi B and Offset arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Cardi also captured cute clips of her dancing and singing along to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez‘s energetic halftime show, along with a glimpse of Demi Lovato‘s national anthem. She put on her own mini performance of JLo’s “Jenny From The Block” and “Get Right.”

Ahead of the big game, Cardi performed at The Road to F9 fan event and concert in Miami on Friday afternoon. After she walked the red carpet in tight purple dress, Cardi took the stage for a mini concert of 10 songs, most of which were from her Grammy-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy. One night prior Cardi took the stage at nightclub Liv at the Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach for another sultry performance. In between work, Cardi partied hard as seen in late night and early morning videos at the strip club with Offset.