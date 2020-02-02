A-Rod Cheers On From The Stands With Daughter, Natasha, 15, As J.Lo Performs Halftime With Emme, 11

Jennifer Lopez made Super Bowl 54 a family affair when her daughter joined her on the Halftime Show stage! Not only that, but the entire family was on hand to celebrate the night and cheer them on.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, made some noise at the 2020 Super Bowl! But while the powerhouse performer was poised for an explosive night, she’s also making the sporting event a memorable moment for her family. J. Lo and her fiancé of nearly a year, Alex Rodriguez‘s, 44, children were pumped for Super Bowl Sunday. Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and J. Lo’s children, twins Emme and Max, 11, had their eyes set on the whole occasion! Emme completely stole the show when she joined her mom during the Halftime Show. She even belted a tune with J. Lo to show that talent truly runs in this family! What’s more, A-Rod was in the crowd with his daughter to cheer on his love and Emme!

Of course, J. Lo was keeping her family incredibly close to her in the days leading up to the big game! The “Dinero” singer, 50, was spotted watching the horse races at the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series on Jan. 26, and her family seemed like they were having a blast. J. Lo, Alex, Natasha, and the twins looked sun kissed and perky for the event, which surely offered J. Lo some downtime before her huge performance.

But when she wasn’t spending time with her family these last few months, J. Lo was hard at work prepping her halftime show. She even offered fans a sneak peek at her routine — or at the very least a practice session. In the clip posted to the artist’s Instagram account on Jan. 23, J. Lo sat on the field ready to go with her microphone in hand. “I’ll just be here on the 25 yard, line waiting for my cue,” she quipped to the camera as a booming announcing voice gave details about where dancers and players would be taking their positions.

On the whole, J. Lo has been so excited for this big night to finally come, and having her family by her side must mean the entire world to the star! We cannot wait to keep watching the Super Bowl for more endearing moments like this!