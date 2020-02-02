A-Rod & His Daughter Ella, 11, Dance on The Field During JLo’s Halftime Show: Watch Sweet Clip

Alex Rodriguez and his daughter, Ella, headed straight into the mosh pit surrounding the Super Bowl’s halftime show stage to jam out to Jennifer Lopez’s incredible performance!

Sorry to the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but Alex Rodriguez, 44, was on Team Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl LIV! After supporting JLo at her rehearsal, the retired MLB star showed up to the real deal to cheer on his fiancée at the Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2. When it was time for JLo to shine at the halftime show, the retired baseball player and his daughter Ella, 11, headed into the thick of the crowd surrounding the main stage and had their own dance party. Alongside his daughter, A-Rod jumped and sang along to JLo’s performance of her hit “On The Floor,” as seen in a heartwarming clip he shared to Instagram right after the halftime show concluded. “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen,” A-Rod gushed in the video’s caption.

Before the game kicked off, A-Rod was seen walking on the field hand-in-hand with his other daughter and Ella’s sister Natasha, 15, whom A-Rod shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 47. Meanwhile, JLo got her own daughter Emme, 11, involved in this big day by inviting Emme to sing a duet during the halftime show!

We expected nothing less than such an enthusiastic show of support from A-Rod, since he teamed up with JLo to throw an extravagant pre-Super Bowl party in Miami on Jan. 31. He was also already at the stadium in Dec. 2019, where he recorded a video of JLo and her young crew of performers for his Instagram fans! The smile on his face in the clip said it all: A-Rod is JLo’s No. 1 cheerleader.

Whether A-Rod and JLo are at the Super Bowl or at home in their pajamas, their love and support for one another never wavers. The duo have been dating since early 2017, and A-Rod took their relationship to the next level by proposing in March of 2019. Now fans are waiting for the next big event after the Super Bowl: A-Rod and JLo’s wedding!