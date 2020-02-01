Andy Cohen Reveals Porsha Williams Was Nearly Fired From ‘RHOA’

In an new interview, Andy Cohen admitted that Porsha Williams was almost fired by producers of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after her first season on the show and revealed what she did to get them to change their minds.

Andy Cohen, 51, didn’t hesitate to share some shocking revelations about The Real Housewives stars when he gave a tell-all interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Jan. 31 and one of them included Porsha Williams, 38, and her rocky history with the Atlanta show. The Watch What Happens Live host explained that after Porsha’s first season on the RHOA in 2012, producers of the Bravo series weren’t sure if they should keep her on or not and even had discussions about why she should be let go.

“At the end of Porsha’s first season, she was at the reunion, and it had just been announced like a day before, Kordell [Stewart] was leaving her and there was a fairly healthy dialogue amongst the producers about whether Porsha was going to come back at that time,” Andy told Jenny in the interview. “This was the end of her first season.”

After Jenny expressed her shock by saying, “wow”, Andy went on to explain that Porsha seemed to redeem herself and prove her worthiness to be on the show at the reunion. “She got up there at that reunion and I was watching her and I was like, ‘oh my God’ I left, I was like, ‘I stand for Porsha, that was incredible’ and she cemented her place on the show,” he explained. “She gave like a two minute soliloquy about who she was and how she was gonna live her life going forward and this was not gonna define her and she’s stronger than this and I was like, ‘oh my god’. I totally underestimated this woman and look at where she is now on the show.

Andy used Porsha’s season one example to further point out that even though you may or may not think a person will be staying on one of the many Real Housewives, you never truly know when they will surprise viewers at the last minute and either redeem themselves or get themselves fired. “It’s interesting how things change through the season,” he continued. “Even you could be saying, ‘oh well I don’t think this person’s coming back’ and then something could happen at the reunion where it changes.”

Luckily, Porsha is now in full swing on the show and has been sharing some entertaining arguments with some castmates as well as her on-again, off-again relationship with Dennis McKinley, 43. She also happily became a parent when her daughter Pilar in Mar. 2019 and often share memorable moments with the tot.

You can listen to Andy’s full interview with Jenny in the video above.