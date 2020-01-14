‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Baby PJ Smiles In New Pic & Looks Like Dennis’ Twin

Baby PJ is all Porsha Williams needs, the ‘RHOA’ star admitted in a new post on Instagram, January 14. She shared a closeup snap of her daughter, Pilar Jhena smiling and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Porsha Williams is content with her daughter by her side! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, shared a new photo of 10-month-old Pilar Jhena to Instagram on Tuesday. In the snap, captioned, “All I need,” with a red heart emoji, PJ can be seen smiling while laying on her tummy.

Pilar — who Porsha shares with fiance, Dennis McKinley — wore a white headband with rose on top. Her dark curls peaked through the soft headpiece. She wore a light pink shirt and showed off her pierced ears in a pair of silver earrings.

The comments of Porsha’s new post quickly filled with messages from fans who couldn’t help but gush over her baby girl. Porsha’s RHOA costar, Kenya Moore wrote, “Cutie pie,” in the comments. Former RHOA star, Phaedra Parks added three heart emojis. Actress Vivica A. Fox wrote, “CUTIE PIE!” along with a smiley face and heart emojis.

(Photo credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram)

Porsha’s post came just two days after the latest episode of RHOA showed her, along with the rest of the cast in an all-out brawl during a trip to Toronto. As for what went down? — The women tried to figure out who the “snake” was that allegedly secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey slamming NeNe Leakes during a private conversation.

Meanwhile, NeNe and Kenya Moore almost got physical after they both told each other to “shut the f–k up, b–ch.” The blowout completely overshadowed the fact that Dennis proposed to Porsha. — His proposal came after he confessed to cheating on Porsha while she was pregnant during a previous episode of RHOA.

Porsha recently revealed that she and Dennis will tie the knot sometime in 2020. Their initial wedding date was set for this past New Year’s Eve, however, Dennis’ infidelity derailed that.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time,” Porsha said during a December 1 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do. You have to have trust,” she explained, noting that they are “absolutely” working on rebuilding that.